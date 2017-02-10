Get the best search news, tips and resources, delivered each day.
SearchCap: Google AdWords connects with Data Studio, Searchmetrics ranking factors & mobile popup study
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Google Data Studio beefs up AdWords MCC integration
Feb 10, 2017 by Ginny Marvin
A new “Manager Accounts” option lets MCC account holders select individual sub-accounts for reporting.
- Here’s how Google’s own ads impact bids & pricing in AdWords auctions
Feb 10, 2017 by Ginny Marvin
Google takes steps to minimize the impact of its ads on CPCs, but advertisers pay as if Google didn’t win its ad positions, not as if Google didn’t bid at all.
- The impact (and lack thereof) of Google’s mobile popup algorithm
Feb 10, 2017 by Glenn Gabe
Back in August 2016, Google warned that it would be releasing an algorithm to crack down on interstitials on mobile pages. Now that the update has been live for a month, columnist Glenn Gabe shares his findings on the impact.
- How to nail a local SEO pitch
Feb 10, 2017 by Lydia Jorden
Wondering how to make a good impression with potential clients? Columnist Lydia Jorden shares her process for successfully pitching to local businesses, even if they don’t have much SEO knowledge.
- Searchmetrics e-commerce ranking factors study says easy e-commerce sites rank higher in Google
Feb 10, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
Want to know what makes an e-commerce site rank well in Google? This study explores those ranking signals.
- Search in Pics: Google vintage office, embedded wall offices & hamburger bean bag
Feb 10, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more. Google hamburger beanbag chair: Source: Instagram Google roosters: Source: Instagram Vintage Google office: Source: Instagram Offices […]
- Data: Google monthly search volume dwarfs rivals because of mobile advantage
Feb 9, 2017 by Greg Sterling
Google likely has 30+ billion queries per month across platforms.
Search News From Around The Web:
Local & Maps
- Time to disover new places in Africa. Ghana, Senegal and Uganda now on Street View!, Google Maps Blog
Link Building
- Google’s Gary Illyes: We’re Still Using PageRank After 18 Years, Search Engine Roundtable
SEO
- Ask Yoast: how to get users to the right subdomain?, Yoast
- Google Launches Hotel Rich Cards In Search Results, Search Engine Roundtable
- HTTP Status Codes & Technical SEO, Search Engine People
- The Keyword + Year Content/Rankings Hack – Whiteboard Friday, Moz
- The SEO Copywriting Checklist, BruceClay.com
- What happened with Google Japan’s Update on Feb 2017, irep.co.jp
SEM / Paid Search
- Jury Orders $2.3 Million Payment Over Search-Ad Click-Fraud, Ad Age
- Fall in Love with Google Advertising This Valentine’s Day, marketingcloud.com
- Setting goals for your PPC campaigns, Bing Ads Blog
- Using Google Analytics Custom Dashboards For PPC Reporting, PPC Hero
Search Marketing
- Video: Google Algorithm Update, Mobile Bugs, Search Console & AdWords, Search Engine Roundtable
