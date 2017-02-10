Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Google Data Studio beefs up AdWords MCC integration

Feb 10, 2017 by Ginny Marvin A new “Manager Accounts” option lets MCC account holders select individual sub-accounts for reporting.

Here’s how Google’s own ads impact bids & pricing in AdWords auctions

Feb 10, 2017 by Ginny Marvin Google takes steps to minimize the impact of its ads on CPCs, but advertisers pay as if Google didn’t win its ad positions, not as if Google didn’t bid at all.

The impact (and lack thereof) of Google’s mobile popup algorithm

Feb 10, 2017 by Glenn Gabe Back in August 2016, Google warned that it would be releasing an algorithm to crack down on interstitials on mobile pages. Now that the update has been live for a month, columnist Glenn Gabe shares his findings on the impact.

How to nail a local SEO pitch

Feb 10, 2017 by Lydia Jorden Wondering how to make a good impression with potential clients? Columnist Lydia Jorden shares her process for successfully pitching to local businesses, even if they don’t have much SEO knowledge.

Searchmetrics e-commerce ranking factors study says easy e-commerce sites rank higher in Google

Feb 10, 2017 by Barry Schwartz Want to know what makes an e-commerce site rank well in Google? This study explores those ranking signals.

Search in Pics: Google vintage office, embedded wall offices & hamburger bean bag

Feb 10, 2017 by Barry Schwartz In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more. Google hamburger beanbag chair: Source: Instagram Google roosters: Source: Instagram Vintage Google office: Source: Instagram Offices […]