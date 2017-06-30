Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: Google AdWords Editor, Danny Sullivan podcast & conversions
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- AdWords Editor’s new custom rules let you quickly see what’s missing in your accounts
Jun 30, 2017 by Ginny Marvin
See what Google wants you to pay attention to and create your own warnings based on your business rules.
- A winning process yields winning results: Conversion optimization tips from SMX Advanced
Jun 30, 2017 by Brendan McGonigle
Itching to run that next big test? Columnist Brendan McGonigle shares insights on conversion rate optimization from SMX Advanced.
- LISTEN: Danny Sullivan reflects on 21 years covering the search industry
Jun 30, 2017 by Matt McGee
In this week’s podcast, our outgoing co-founder Danny Sullivan talks about the beginnings of his career documenting the search marketing industry, how SEO has evolved and why he’s stepping away now.
- Victor Hugo Google doodle marks publication of the French novelist’s classic, ‘Les Misérables’
Jun 30, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues
Designed by Sophie Diao, today’s doodle includes five images depicting some of Hugo’s best known work.
- Search in Pics: Old Google trailer, Google Dance Tokyo shirt & really clean Google server room
Jun 30, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more. Really big Google beach chair and beach ball: Source: Instagram Old fashion Google trailer: Source: Instagram […]
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- The value of an in-house SEO
- Featured snippets: Optimization tips & how to ID candidate snippets
- 2017: The year in social marketing so far
- Facebook targets individual spammers with latest news feed tweak
- No longer brick-and-mortar vs. online retail: Customers view a ‘single lens’
- How Life is Good built a content-first app with an 89% retention rate
- Snaps launches a Marketing Cloud for chatbots, messaging and emojis
- Voice search and SEO: Why B2B marketers need to pay attention now
- Surviving and thriving at an SEO conference
- Calling all B2B sellers and marketers: Business as usual is holding you back
- Force-feed your marketing funnel now
Search News From Around The Web:
Local & Maps
Link Building
- Google Says Those Spammy Links Aren’t Benefiting Your Competitors, Search Engine Roundtable
- How I Built 826 Backlinks to a Single Article in 8 Weeks, quicksprout.com
Searching
SEO
- Content King SEO tool review: tracking on-page changes, State of Digital
- A Case Study in Google’s Use of Visit & Click Data, Rand’s Blog
- Google: There Was No Fred Update, Search Engine Roundtable
- How to Measure the Impact of Your Site Migration, SEM Rush
- Keys to SEO Success 2017: Expertise, Authority, Trust (E.A.T.), KoMarketing
SEM / Paid Search
Search Marketing
- Adding JSON-LD structured data with Google Tag Manager, Yoast
- How Content Can Succeed By Making Enemies – Whiteboard Friday, Moz
- Video: Google Update Underway, EU Fines, AdWords Features & Danny Sullivan Retires, Search Engine Roundtable
