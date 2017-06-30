Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

AdWords Editor’s new custom rules let you quickly see what’s missing in your accounts

Jun 30, 2017 by Ginny Marvin See what Google wants you to pay attention to and create your own warnings based on your business rules.

A winning process yields winning results: Conversion optimization tips from SMX Advanced

Jun 30, 2017 by Brendan McGonigle Itching to run that next big test? Columnist Brendan McGonigle shares insights on conversion rate optimization from SMX Advanced.

LISTEN: Danny Sullivan reflects on 21 years covering the search industry

Jun 30, 2017 by Matt McGee In this week’s podcast, our outgoing co-founder Danny Sullivan talks about the beginnings of his career documenting the search marketing industry, how SEO has evolved and why he’s stepping away now.

Victor Hugo Google doodle marks publication of the French novelist’s classic, ‘Les Misérables’

Jun 30, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues Designed by Sophie Diao, today’s doodle includes five images depicting some of Hugo’s best known work.