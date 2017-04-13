Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: Google AdWords Quality Score metrics, redirects & SEO challenges
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- 1,000 ways to redirect
Apr 13, 2017 by Patrick Stox
What’s in a redirect? Columnist Patrick Stox provides a primer on redirects, showing why this critical technical SEO task can often trip up even the most experienced SEO experts.
- Are AdWords advertisers about to get a lot more Quality Score reporting metrics?
Apr 13, 2017 by Ginny Marvin
A short-lived blog post indicates useful changes are coming to help advertisers analyze Quality Scores in their accounts.
- Your flexible SEO strategy: Creation, execution and measurement in an ever-changing environment
Apr 13, 2017 by Janet Driscoll Miller
Columnist Janet Driscoll Miller discusses some of the top challenges SEOs are facing today and outlines why an SEO strategy has to be a living document that changes based on search trends and algorithm updates.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- The complete guide to optimizing content for SEO (with checklist)
- How to implement an optimization framework for long-term attribution success
- What the GDPR means for your business
- 4 mistakes to avoid during a website audit
- NinthDecimal adds native ads to its location-based repertoire
- Instagram Stories tops 200M daily users, now bigger than Snapchat
- Email shines even brighter with Gmail and Google Wallet
- Shrewd Burger King ad tries to hijack Google Home, delivers earned media home run
Search News From Around The Web:
Local & Maps
- ‘New’ Google Earth may usher in much-needed 64-bit iPhone & iPad app, appleinsider.com
- Google Areo: Google launches Areo, a food delivery & home services app for India, Technology News, ETtech
- Google My Business Adds URL Attributes For Other Business Information, Search Engine Roundtable
Link Building
- Google Says Internal Nofollow Links Don’t Devalue The Page They Are On, Search Engine Roundtable
Searching
- Answer: You mean.. they explode?, SearchReSearch
- Bing Search App for Android devices updated with new features, windowslatest.com
SEO
- Advanced SEO Reporting Tactics from an SEO Agency, SEM Rush
- Google Featured Snippets Sourcing Different Image From Content Source, Search Engine Roundtable
- Google Says Domain Age Doesn’t Matter For Search Rankings, Search Engine Roundtable
- Google Says Use As Many H1 Tags As You Want, Search Engine Roundtable
- Is Google AMP Worth It? Three Real-World Case Studies, State of Digital
- The Wonderful World of SEO Meta Tags [Refreshed for 2017], Moz
SEM / Paid Search
- 4 Tools and Tactics to Generate More Leads with Baidu PPC, komarketing.com
- Close More Deals from PPC & Paid Social with an Account-Based Marketing Strategy, Metric Theory
