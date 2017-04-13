Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

1,000 ways to redirect

Apr 13, 2017 by Patrick Stox What’s in a redirect? Columnist Patrick Stox provides a primer on redirects, showing why this critical technical SEO task can often trip up even the most experienced SEO experts.

Are AdWords advertisers about to get a lot more Quality Score reporting metrics?

Apr 13, 2017 by Ginny Marvin A short-lived blog post indicates useful changes are coming to help advertisers analyze Quality Scores in their accounts.