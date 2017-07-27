Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Google testing list format for AdWords enhanced sitelinks

Jul 27, 2017 by Ginny Marvin The test displays four enhanced sitelinks with a smaller font size used in the links.

2017 Webinar Benchmarks Report

Jul 27, 2017 by Digital Marketing Depot For this report, ON24 looked at more than 16,000 webinars delivered by over 1,000 organizations from around the world to detail the entire lifecycle of a webinar, including webinar promotion and registration metrics, webinar interactivity metrics, audience viewing habits, and both live and on-demand attendance and conversion metrics. Inside this report from ON24 you will […]

How to tell whether a site is adaptive or responsive

Jul 27, 2017 by Bryson Meunier Sometimes, it can be tricky to determine which mobile configuration a site is using. Thankfully, columnist Bryson Meunier shares several methods for discerning responsive and adaptive sites.

Bing now supports ClaimReview markup for fact labels in search

Jul 27, 2017 by Barry Schwartz 9 months after Google began support fact labels in search, Bing now added markup support for ClaimReviews, the annotations behind fact checking labels.

Google’s big, new tech launch had lots of SEO #fails

Jul 27, 2017 by Nate Dame Google’s new recruiting management tool, Hire, has a beautifully designed website. But columnist Nate Dame points out that they don’t seem to be following their own SEO best practices.

Last call for submissions in the 2017 Search Engine Land Awards

Jul 27, 2017 by Search Engine Land There are just a few days left to be recognized as one of the best in search! Do you think you produce award winning SEO & SEM campaigns? If so, here’s your chance to prove it! Submissions in the 3rd annual Search Engine Land Awards close July 31st at 11:59PM PT.

NPR survey: Americans love their smart speakers, 42% call them ‘essential’

Jul 27, 2017 by Greg Sterling There may already be 20 million virtual assistants in US households.