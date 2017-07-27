Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: Google AdWords sitelinks, Bing fact labels & mobile techniques
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Google testing list format for AdWords enhanced sitelinks
Jul 27, 2017 by Ginny Marvin
The test displays four enhanced sitelinks with a smaller font size used in the links.
- 2017 Webinar Benchmarks Report
Jul 27, 2017 by Digital Marketing Depot
For this report, ON24 looked at more than 16,000 webinars delivered by over 1,000 organizations from around the world to detail the entire lifecycle of a webinar, including webinar promotion and registration metrics, webinar interactivity metrics, audience viewing habits, and both live and on-demand attendance and conversion metrics. Inside this report from ON24 you will […]
- How to tell whether a site is adaptive or responsive
Jul 27, 2017 by Bryson Meunier
Sometimes, it can be tricky to determine which mobile configuration a site is using. Thankfully, columnist Bryson Meunier shares several methods for discerning responsive and adaptive sites.
- Bing now supports ClaimReview markup for fact labels in search
Jul 27, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
9 months after Google began support fact labels in search, Bing now added markup support for ClaimReviews, the annotations behind fact checking labels.
- Google’s big, new tech launch had lots of SEO #fails
Jul 27, 2017 by Nate Dame
Google’s new recruiting management tool, Hire, has a beautifully designed website. But columnist Nate Dame points out that they don’t seem to be following their own SEO best practices.
- Last call for submissions in the 2017 Search Engine Land Awards
Jul 27, 2017 by Search Engine Land
There are just a few days left to be recognized as one of the best in search! Do you think you produce award winning SEO & SEM campaigns? If so, here’s your chance to prove it! Submissions in the 3rd annual Search Engine Land Awards close July 31st at 11:59PM PT.
- NPR survey: Americans love their smart speakers, 42% call them ‘essential’
Jul 27, 2017 by Greg Sterling
There may already be 20 million virtual assistants in US households.
- [Updated] 7+ features you’ll only find in the new AdWords interface
Jul 26, 2017 by Ginny Marvin
Advertisers getting used to working in the new UI will find some bonus capabilities.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- How to test (and perfect) nearly everything in PPC
- 3 reasons SEO belongs at the beginning of a project, not the end
- Urge to splurge on predictive? Before you risk buyers’ remorse, apply pragmatic thinking to drive real value, now
- MarTech Recruiter Erica Seidel & Healthgrades SVP Jay Wilson discuss recruiting the right martech role
- Five things retailers must do this summer to prepare for holiday shopping
- 5 ways companies can improve their mobile user experience
- Snapchat’s ad biz has matured but is still a shiny new object for advertisers
- Evidon launches ‘first commercial-grade’ GDPR solution
- Bynder announces free version of its Digital Asset Management (DAM) software
- Sylvan Learning’s CMO says she gains insights by living the ‘mom’ experience every day
- [Updated] 5 chatbots to help you analyze ad campaigns right in Slack, Facebook Messenger & Google Sheets
Search News From Around The Web:
Industry
Local & Maps
- Waze joins Google Maps on Android Auto, engadget.com
Link Building
Searching
- Google Testing New Design For Image Search Results, Search Engine Roundtable
SEO
- 10 killer SEO tips for 2017 from Vertical Leap Search Agency, Vertical Leap
- Google Ignores Canonicals When Likely Implemented in Error, The SEM Post
- Optimizing for Google Image Search, 3Q Digital
- Ranking your local business at Google: part 1 of 8, Yoast
SEM / Paid Search
- All of Google’s Recent Changes to the Mobile SERP, WordStream
- Deciding Between CPM & CPC Bidding on Facebook, PPC Hero
- DIRECTV Now Leads Paid Search Advertisers in Streaming Video, AdGooroo
- How to Effectively Utilize AdWords Ad Extensions for B2B PPC, komarketing.com
- How to Test and Debug Call Conversions Tracking on AdWords, ValerioCelletti.Com
- Master List of the Best Ad Tech Platforms for PPC, PPC Hero
- See how your feedback has reshaped Bing Ads in the first half of 2017, Bing Ads Blog
We're listening.
Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.