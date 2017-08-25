Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Google AdWords doubles the number of Sitelinks on search ads

Aug 25, 2017 by Barry Schwartz With the new Sitelinks format for Google AdWords, you can now have as many as 8 Sitelinks in your ads.

Phrase match is dead. Long live phrase match!

Aug 25, 2017 by Steve Cameron Reports of the demise of phrase match have been greatly exaggerated, finds contributor Steve Cameron. It turns out that there are certain situations in which it comes in pretty handy.

Augmented Reality: Where are we now, and what does it mean for marketers?

Aug 25, 2017 by Brian Smith With big players like Facebook and Apple committing to the technology, contributor Brian Smith argues that AR is becoming more than just a novelty for marketers.