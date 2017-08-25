Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: Google AdWords Sitelinks, phrase match & AR
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Google AdWords doubles the number of Sitelinks on search ads
Aug 25, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
With the new Sitelinks format for Google AdWords, you can now have as many as 8 Sitelinks in your ads.
- Phrase match is dead. Long live phrase match!
Aug 25, 2017 by Steve Cameron
Reports of the demise of phrase match have been greatly exaggerated, finds contributor Steve Cameron. It turns out that there are certain situations in which it comes in pretty handy.
- Augmented Reality: Where are we now, and what does it mean for marketers?
Aug 25, 2017 by Brian Smith
With big players like Facebook and Apple committing to the technology, contributor Brian Smith argues that AR is becoming more than just a novelty for marketers.
- Search in Pics: Android Oreo statue, Google Dance Tokyo & razor scooters
Aug 25, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more. Google Dance Tokyo t-shirts: Source: Twitter The new Android Oreo statue at the Google campus: Source: […]
