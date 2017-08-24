Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Google rolls out previously announced ‘Landing Pages’ mobile assessment tool

Aug 24, 2017 by Greg Sterling Tab in new AdWords experience enables marketers to determine which individual URLs need to be fixed for mobile.

Will iOS 11 help solve Google’s AMP (Accelerated Mobile Pages) URL problems?

Aug 24, 2017 by Michelle Robbins Tests using Safari on iOS 11 beta 7 show URLs are converted back to original when saving or sharing to apps via Share Sheet.

Google local question-and-answer feature now live in search for all mobile browsers

Aug 24, 2017 by Barry Schwartz The feature initially was available only on Android devices.

The secret formula for determining a marketing budget

Aug 24, 2017 by Digital Marketing Depot Determining a marketing budget can be frustrating. Are you investing enough? Are your marketing dollars being applied in the most efficient way? How do you know if what you’re doing is working? Lou Covey, principal of Footwasher Media Agency, has decades of experience helping clients hit that marketing budget “sweet spot.” In this Agency Perspective […]

5 non-traditional skills to look for in a PPC account manager

Aug 24, 2017 by Todd Saunders You may not expect an aspiring PPC marketer to know HTML5 or JavaScript, but contributor Todd Saunders argues that these skills — among others — are key to being a stellar staffer and to hiring one.