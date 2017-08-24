Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: Google AdWords tool, local Q&A & iOS 11 with AMP
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Google rolls out previously announced ‘Landing Pages’ mobile assessment tool
Aug 24, 2017 by Greg Sterling
Tab in new AdWords experience enables marketers to determine which individual URLs need to be fixed for mobile.
- Will iOS 11 help solve Google’s AMP (Accelerated Mobile Pages) URL problems?
Aug 24, 2017 by Michelle Robbins
Tests using Safari on iOS 11 beta 7 show URLs are converted back to original when saving or sharing to apps via Share Sheet.
- Google local question-and-answer feature now live in search for all mobile browsers
Aug 24, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
The feature initially was available only on Android devices.
- The secret formula for determining a marketing budget
Aug 24, 2017 by Digital Marketing Depot
Determining a marketing budget can be frustrating. Are you investing enough? Are your marketing dollars being applied in the most efficient way? How do you know if what you’re doing is working? Lou Covey, principal of Footwasher Media Agency, has decades of experience helping clients hit that marketing budget “sweet spot.” In this Agency Perspective […]
- 5 non-traditional skills to look for in a PPC account manager
Aug 24, 2017 by Todd Saunders
You may not expect an aspiring PPC marketer to know HTML5 or JavaScript, but contributor Todd Saunders argues that these skills — among others — are key to being a stellar staffer and to hiring one.
- Proof that no ranking boost for responsive sites exists in 2017
Aug 24, 2017 by Bryson Meunier
There are many good reasons to recommend responsive design to a client or to your company, but achieving better search results isn’t among them, argues columnist Bryson Meunier.
