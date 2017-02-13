Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Google: No comment on possibility of a Feb. 7 algorithm update

Feb 13, 2017 by Barry Schwartz Did your rankings in Google get better or worse over the past week? Many webmasters and SEOs are noticing some significant changes in Google’s search rankings algorithm.

7 tips for small manufacturers thinking about using AdWords

Feb 13, 2017 by Dianna Huff New to AdWords? Feeling intimidated? In this helpful how-to, columnist Dianna Huff explains how to start small with AdWords so that you can be successful, even if you’ve never done a paid search campaign before.

‘Things to do near me’ SEO

Feb 13, 2017 by Andrew Shotland Columnist Andrew Shotland takes a look at the “near me” phenomenon and shares data that helps illuminate how to rank for these queries.

Google Maps new feature lets users create lists of saved places that can be shared & accessed offline

Feb 13, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues Users can keep track of saved places and share lists with others via text, email and popular messaging apps.

What is a pangolin? Google Valentine’s Day doodle series & pangolin game come to desktop

Feb 13, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues After launching its first Valentine’s Day doodle two days ago on mobile, Google is now sharing the doodle and its accompanying game on desktop.

Google’s ‘people also ask’ search feature officially gains dynamic loading

Feb 13, 2017 by Barry Schwartz Google’s people also ask feature has gained a new way for searchers to explore topics in the desktop and mobile search results.

What is a pangolin? 1st of Google’s Valentine’s Day doodles is mobile game spotlighting endangered animal

Feb 11, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues Day one of Google’s Valentine’s Day doodle series launched on mobile only and includes a game featuring the endangered pangolin species.

Pinterest hires head of Google senior image search engineer Randy Keller

Feb 10, 2017 by Greg Sterling Hire comes at a time when Pinterest is ramping up “visual discovery” tools.

[Reminder] Upcoming Webinar: 5 Disruptions Reshaping Marketing As We Know It

Feb 10, 2017 by Digital Marketing Depot Most marketers still look at digital as a marketing channel. But digital is no longer just a website or mobile app. Nearly everything in the world is becoming connected and acquiring digital properties. The marketing world is in the middle of five major disruptions that are reshaping the industry. Microservices, artificial intelligence (AI) and vertical […]