Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

New, unconfirmed Google ranking update ‘Fred’ shakes the SEO world

Mar 9, 2017 by Barry Schwartz The webmaster and SEO community, along with the automated Google tracking tools, all show strong signs that there was a Google algorithm ranking update.

Google adds emoji & GIF suggestions, translations & more to GBoard for Android

Mar 9, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues The latest updates give Android users access to emoji and GIF suggestions as they type and the ability to share GIFs in supported apps.

Should PPC agencies be scared of automation?

Mar 9, 2017 by Anna Shirley Paid search professionals might be nervous about losing their jobs to automation, but columnist Anna Shirley makes the case that PPC automation may actually benefit them.

10 ways to improve your business locators

Mar 9, 2017 by Adam Dorfman Multilocation businesses often have store locators, but many aren’t making the most of them. Columnist Adam Dorfman suggests ways to optimize your locator to provide a better user experience and increase conversions.

Mobile page speed is important, but not (yet) for SEO

Mar 9, 2017 by Bryson Meunier Columnist Bryson Meunier suggests that mobile page speed, while good for conversions and customer retention, might not be doing much for your mobile search rankings.