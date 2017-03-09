Sign up for weekly recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: Google algorithm update, Gboard update & mobile speed
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- New, unconfirmed Google ranking update ‘Fred’ shakes the SEO world
Mar 9, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
The webmaster and SEO community, along with the automated Google tracking tools, all show strong signs that there was a Google algorithm ranking update.
- Google adds emoji & GIF suggestions, translations & more to GBoard for Android
Mar 9, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues
The latest updates give Android users access to emoji and GIF suggestions as they type and the ability to share GIFs in supported apps.
- Should PPC agencies be scared of automation?
Mar 9, 2017 by Anna Shirley
Paid search professionals might be nervous about losing their jobs to automation, but columnist Anna Shirley makes the case that PPC automation may actually benefit them.
- 10 ways to improve your business locators
Mar 9, 2017 by Adam Dorfman
Multilocation businesses often have store locators, but many aren’t making the most of them. Columnist Adam Dorfman suggests ways to optimize your locator to provide a better user experience and increase conversions.
- Mobile page speed is important, but not (yet) for SEO
Mar 9, 2017 by Bryson Meunier
Columnist Bryson Meunier suggests that mobile page speed, while good for conversions and customer retention, might not be doing much for your mobile search rankings.
- Big changes are coming to local marketing. Are you ready for them?
Mar 8, 2017 by Digital Marketing Depot
If you manage marketing or search for a multi-location brand, you already know the game-changing potential of local search. But just when you think you’ve got everything figured out, the rules change. The local marketing industry has been overly focused on listings management, and today it’s primed for a rapid evolution. In 2017, local search […]
