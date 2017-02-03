Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Unconfirmed Google algorithm update may be better at discounting links and spam

Feb 3, 2017 by Barry Schwartz Did Google update their Penguin algorithm? Did Google block private blog network links? Something happened. We bring you our theories.

Report: Releasing Super Bowl ads early jump-starts lifts in brand search

Feb 3, 2017 by Ginny Marvin Quantcast data shows impact of releasing ads and teasers online before the big game.

When should advertisers consider pausing Google Local Inventory Ads?

Feb 3, 2017 by Andy Taylor Retailers that sell online and in-store need to balance where to send users in their paid search efforts. Columnist Andy Taylor explores when advertisers might want to rely on local inventory versus regular product listing ads.

The future of paid voice search and monetizing the map

Feb 3, 2017 by Brian Smith Ads are coming to voice search sooner than you think. Columnist Brian Smith discusses what this might mean for local businesses, as well as SEO and SEM professionals.

Google adds a new carousel to let you expand the search results

Feb 3, 2017 by Barry Schwartz Google has added a new method for expanding your search results with a carousel across the top.

Search in Pics: Google & Sergey Brin protests, an Asian conical hat room & Google Somalia store

Feb 3, 2017 by Barry Schwartz In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more. Google’s Sergey Brin protesting at San Francisco airport: Source: Twitter Googlers protest at the GooglePlex: Source: […]