SearchCap: Google algorithm update, Super Bowl search ads & voice search
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Unconfirmed Google algorithm update may be better at discounting links and spam
Feb 3, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
Did Google update their Penguin algorithm? Did Google block private blog network links? Something happened. We bring you our theories.
- Report: Releasing Super Bowl ads early jump-starts lifts in brand search
Feb 3, 2017 by Ginny Marvin
Quantcast data shows impact of releasing ads and teasers online before the big game.
- When should advertisers consider pausing Google Local Inventory Ads?
Feb 3, 2017 by Andy Taylor
Retailers that sell online and in-store need to balance where to send users in their paid search efforts. Columnist Andy Taylor explores when advertisers might want to rely on local inventory versus regular product listing ads.
- The future of paid voice search and monetizing the map
Feb 3, 2017 by Brian Smith
Ads are coming to voice search sooner than you think. Columnist Brian Smith discusses what this might mean for local businesses, as well as SEO and SEM professionals.
- Google adds a new carousel to let you expand the search results
Feb 3, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
Google has added a new method for expanding your search results with a carousel across the top.
- Search in Pics: Google & Sergey Brin protests, an Asian conical hat room & Google Somalia store
Feb 3, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more. Google’s Sergey Brin protesting at San Francisco airport: Source: Twitter Googlers protest at the GooglePlex: Source: […]
- 5 Disruptions Reshaping Marketing As We Know It
Feb 2, 2017 by Digital Marketing Depot
Most marketers still look at digital as a marketing channel. But digital is no longer just a website or mobile app. Nearly everything in the world is becoming connected and acquiring digital properties. The marketing world is in the middle of five major disruptions that are reshaping the industry. Microservices, artificial intelligence (AI) and vertical […]
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- FTC issues report and guidelines on cross-device tracking
- Amazon Prime now has more than 50 million items, dwarfing Walmart’s new competitor
- Get your ad game on with Marketing Land’s #HashtagBowl live blog on Sunday
- Audi uses Super Bowl ad to drive home importance of equal pay for women
- [Podcast] Marketing Land Live #43: Cool, creepy and contemporary — Super Bowl LI ads hit the web
- Hitwise now updates its audience tracking hourly
- Tru Optik, Kantar Millward Brown can now track real-world purchases by individuals to OTT TV ads
- Don’t risk your business and consumer relationship over ‘alternative facts’
- What if Super Bowl commercials were like digital ads?
- Amazon Q4 beats earnings expectations, but $43.7B in revenues fall short
- Snap IPO: With 158M daily users, Snapchat’s parent company made $404.5M in 2016
Search News From Around The Web:
