Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Searchmetrics Google ranking factors study says content gaining while links losing in importance

Dec 13, 2016 by Barry Schwartz Google search ranking factors study is now out, it measured the top 20 search results for 10,000 keywords on Google.com.

Video Marketing 2017: What You Need to Know

Dec 13, 2016 by Digital Marketing Depot Video is the new darling of digital marketing. With more than 400 hours of video uploaded to YouTube every minute, consumers have grown increasingly comfortable with video. Smart marketers are responding by generating compelling, shareable content that delivers relevant brand messaging across multiple devices. Join us as video marketing expert Mark Robertson and senior research […]

Bing’s top searches in 2016: Lady Gaga, iPhone 7 & video gamer DanTDM take top spots

Dec 13, 2016 by Amy Gesenhues While Bing ranked multiple topics — everything from top searched celebrities to tech trends — it didn’t share its most popular search term for the year.

What we’ve learned about SEO in 2016

Dec 13, 2016 by Ryan Shelley Columnist Ryan Shelley recounts some of the biggest SEO developments of the year and makes some predictions for 2017.

Edit Expanded Text Ads in Bing Ads apps

Dec 13, 2016 by Ginny Marvin Advertisers can now make changes to ETAs from their phones.

How and why the SEO tools industry should develop technical standards

Dec 13, 2016 by Michael King Could SEO benefit from a collaborative effort to establish industry standards for SEO software? Contributor Michael King discusses the value this would have — as well as the challenges it would present.

Moz Local gains Yelp listing management capabilities, first third-party tool to do so

Dec 13, 2016 by Greg Sterling Enterprises and SMBs will be able to claim and manage data and content for all of their Yelp listings through Moz Local.

How Google may be slowing down AMP by not using direct links to publishers

Dec 13, 2016 by Danny Sullivan What’s in a name? When it comes to AMP, a URL that’s not the publisher’s may not smell as sweet.