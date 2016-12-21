Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

6 common PPC reporting mistakes that can make you look terrible

Dec 21, 2016 by Frederick Vallaeys Your job is hard enough — don’t sabotage yourself by making these reporting mistakes. Columnist Frederick Vallaeys recounts common paid search errors and advises how to avoid them.

BrightLocal opens its 2016 local SEO survey to see how the industry has changed over the last year

Dec 21, 2016 by Amy Gesenhues Survey questions cover everything from SEO agency size and revenue to services offered and retainer fees.

7 things business owners fear (but shouldn’t) about SEO

Dec 21, 2016 by Pratik Dholakiya From concerns about scam artists to misconceptions about measurement, the typical reasons for fear of SEO are many. But contributor Pratik Dholakiya contends there’s much to gain by getting past your doubts.

Uncovering the white spaces of opportunity for local search

Dec 21, 2016 by Jon Schepke With “near me” mobile moments surging, contributor Jon Schepke contends that brands must use the context of location across all their search marketing efforts — paid, earned and owned.

Google will change AMP display to make it easier to find & share publishers’ direct URLs

Dec 21, 2016 by Danny Sullivan Change will be to the header in AMP content, expected in early 2017.