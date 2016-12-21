Get the best search news, tips and resources, delivered each day.
SearchCap: Google AMP changes, BrightLocal study & PPC mistakes
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- 6 common PPC reporting mistakes that can make you look terrible
Dec 21, 2016 by Frederick Vallaeys
Your job is hard enough — don’t sabotage yourself by making these reporting mistakes. Columnist Frederick Vallaeys recounts common paid search errors and advises how to avoid them.
- BrightLocal opens its 2016 local SEO survey to see how the industry has changed over the last year
Dec 21, 2016 by Amy Gesenhues
Survey questions cover everything from SEO agency size and revenue to services offered and retainer fees.
- 7 things business owners fear (but shouldn’t) about SEO
Dec 21, 2016 by Pratik Dholakiya
From concerns about scam artists to misconceptions about measurement, the typical reasons for fear of SEO are many. But contributor Pratik Dholakiya contends there’s much to gain by getting past your doubts.
- Uncovering the white spaces of opportunity for local search
Dec 21, 2016 by Jon Schepke
With “near me” mobile moments surging, contributor Jon Schepke contends that brands must use the context of location across all their search marketing efforts — paid, earned and owned.
- Google will change AMP display to make it easier to find & share publishers’ direct URLs
Dec 21, 2016 by Danny Sullivan
Change will be to the header in AMP content, expected in early 2017.
- First day of winter Google doodle marks Northern Hemisphere’s Winter Solstice 2016
Dec 21, 2016 by Amy Gesenhues
Google’s Southern Hemisphere home pages have a similar doodle to mark the first day of summer for the other half of the world.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Facebook will let celebs edit Live videos after broadcast ends
- The power of data ownership: Getting it right in 2017
- Link campaigns: Strategy development and review
- The tools and tests that made 2016 great: Our top 10 analytics & conversion columns of the year
- GoldieBlox CMO says his brand is leading the movement for girls who want to be more than princesses
- Predictions for the digital advertising industry in 2017
- Study: 55 percent of mobile dollars wasted
- How Twitter is making its top search results more relevant than recent
- Small business owners: 3 steps to creating accurate Google Analytics reports
- Trust & transparency: Why we need it more than ever in 2017
- Can SEOs make local search great again in 2017?
- Facebook Live Audio turns the social network into a radio broadcaster
Search News From Around The Web:
Industry
Local & Maps
Searching
- Answer: Finding a story? Could it happen like that?, SearchReSearch
- How Does Google Search Work?, Stone Temple
- SearchResearch Challenge (Dec 21, 2016): Searching for the place where things should be, SearchReSearch
SEO
- Did Google Updated Their Algorithm For "Did The Holocaust Happen?" Controversy?, Search Engine Roundtable
- Google Changes Name Of Update Line In Search Console Reports To Note, Search Engine Roundtable
- Google Working On Adding A Year Of Search Analytics Data To Search Console, Search Engine Roundtable
- How to get mobile Rich Cards in Google, Yoast
- How To Optimize Your AMP Pages Using Google Search Console, Search Engine People
- How to Rapidly Build Brand Signals for SEO, quicksprout.com
SEM / Paid Search
- Google AdWords Testing 3 Product PLAs at Top of Search Results, thesempost.com
We're listening.
Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.