SearchCap: Google AMP updates, SEO content & paid search clicks
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
Oct 3, 2017 by Pauline Jakober
Paid search can be difficult in competitive industries where CPCs are higher than average, but columnist Pauline Jakober believes it’s still possible to succeed with the right tactics.
Oct 3, 2017 by Greg Sterling
The scope and feature list of the open-source project continue to expand.
Oct 3, 2017 by Daniel Gilbert
Ever spent hours and days trawling through an AdWords account in an effort to unearth actionable insights? Columnist Daniel Gilbert shares a script that will give you a shortcut to potentially useful key phrases.
Oct 3, 2017 by Jim Yu
Contributor Jim Yu uses the SMART framework to prescribe a formula for SEO and content marketing success.
Oct 3, 2017 by Sponsored Content: CallTrackingMetrics
AMP isn’t quite a household acronym yet, but it has big implications for virtually everyone with web access. The Accelerated Mobile Pages (AMP) Project, the brainchild of Google announced just two years ago, is already impacting millions of users’ experience. And it’s growing fast. The downside — arguably a temporary one — is that not […]
Oct 3, 2017 by Digital Marketing Depot
As many as three-quarters of website visitors abandon their shopping carts, and nearly 50 percent bounce from your site. Wouldn’t it be great if you could “read” your website visitors’ body language while they are browsing – and better understand which visitors to profitably engage with and what they need to make those purchases? Think […]
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
