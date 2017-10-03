Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.

Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

From Search Engine Land:

Beat high-cost paid search clicks by sweating the details

Oct 3, 2017 by Pauline Jakober Paid search can be difficult in competitive industries where CPCs are higher than average, but columnist Pauline Jakober believes it’s still possible to succeed with the right tactics.

Google releases a variety of Accelerated Mobile Pages Project (AMP) updates: scrolling animations, video analytics, fluid ad support

Oct 3, 2017 by Greg Sterling The scope and feature list of the open-source project continue to expand.

Word association: Here’s a script for analyzing the phrases that associate with your terms

Oct 3, 2017 by Daniel Gilbert Ever spent hours and days trawling through an AdWords account in an effort to unearth actionable insights? Columnist Daniel Gilbert shares a script that will give you a shortcut to potentially useful key phrases.

14 ways to get smarter with your content and SEO

Oct 3, 2017 by Jim Yu Contributor Jim Yu uses the SMART framework to prescribe a formula for SEO and content marketing success.

Tracking the Accelerated Mobile Pages (AMP) Project

Oct 3, 2017 by Sponsored Content: CallTrackingMetrics AMP isn’t quite a household acronym yet, but it has big implications for virtually everyone with web access. The Accelerated Mobile Pages (AMP) Project, the brainchild of Google announced just two years ago, is already impacting millions of users’ experience. And it’s growing fast. The downside — arguably a temporary one — is that not […]

Live Chat Best Practices for Conversion Rate Optimization

Oct 3, 2017 by Digital Marketing Depot As many as three-quarters of website visitors abandon their shopping carts, and nearly 50 percent bounce from your site. Wouldn’t it be great if you could “read” your website visitors’ body language while they are browsing – and better understand which visitors to profitably engage with and what they need to make those purchases? Think […]

