Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Google makes it easier to see and share publishers’ real URLs from AMP pages

Feb 6, 2017 by Danny Sullivan New anchor button enables copy-and-paste of URLs directly to publisher sites.

84 Lumber and Avocados of Mexico among Super Bowl advertisers that stood out in paid search

Feb 6, 2017 by Ginny Marvin Both advertisers opted to drive users to their own sites instead of YouTube.

Google Maps updates Android app with real-time traffic info, nearby places & bus schedules

Feb 6, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues Starting today, swiping up from the bottom of the Google Maps app home screen on Android displays a Places tab, Driving tab and Transit tab.