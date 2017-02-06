Get the best search news, tips and resources, delivered each day.
SearchCap: Google AMP URLs, Google Maps traffic & Super Bowl search ads
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Google makes it easier to see and share publishers’ real URLs from AMP pages
Feb 6, 2017 by Danny Sullivan
New anchor button enables copy-and-paste of URLs directly to publisher sites.
- 84 Lumber and Avocados of Mexico among Super Bowl advertisers that stood out in paid search
Feb 6, 2017 by Ginny Marvin
Both advertisers opted to drive users to their own sites instead of YouTube.
- Google Maps updates Android app with real-time traffic info, nearby places & bus schedules
Feb 6, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues
Starting today, swiping up from the bottom of the Google Maps app home screen on Android displays a Places tab, Driving tab and Transit tab.
- 2016 was a coming-of-age year for Baidu SEO; why you should invest in 2017
Feb 6, 2017 by Hermes Ma
Marketers have long considered organic search a lost cause on Baidu due to the abundance of ads, but new laws in China are changing the game. Contributor Hermes Ma discusses the state of Baidu SEO and provides recommendations for marketers looking to break into the market.
