Get the best search news, tips and resources, delivered each day.
SearchCap: Google App for Android updates, call extensions in mobile ads & more
Amy Gesenhues on January 10, 2017 at 4:00 pm
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Keep your customers from cheating on you
Jan 10, 2017 by Digital Marketing Depot
The more you know about your customers, the less chance they’ll go to a competitor. This white paper from Vision Critical will provide the road-map.
- Google App for Android gets a refresh with new shortcuts to frequently used features
Jan 10, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues
Shortcuts to widgets for Weather, Nearby Restaurants, My Events and more appear at top of Google Now home screen.
- Want to become a high-impact digital marketer?
Jan 10, 2017 by Search Engine Land
SMX West pre-conference workshops are conducted by the world’s leading subject matter experts in SEO, SEM, social and digital. All workshops will be held on Monday, March 20, and are conveniently located at the San Jose Convention Center.
- Why SEO & lousy content don’t mix
Jan 10, 2017 by Ryan Shelley
Content is an important part of search rankings, but columnist Ryan Shelley reminds us that quality trumps quantity.
- The flexibility requirement for SEO agencies
Jan 10, 2017 by Casie Gillette
SEO requires a broad skill set, but in an industry where things are constantly shifting, columnist Casie Gillette argues that perhaps the most important skill is the ability to adapt to change.
- Google is launching automated call extensions in mobile ads on February 6
Jan 9, 2017 by Ginny Marvin
Call extensions will automatically pull phone numbers featured on landing pages.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- EU proposes privacy rules that extend to Gmail, Facebook Messenger, Skype
- Three well-meaning paid search optimizations that might kill performance
- Facebook’s retargeted ads broadened to include rivals’ sites, Page audiences
- Essential voice search strategies for 2017
- Customer questions every CMO should be ready to answer in 2017
- 5 B2B marketing tips to jump-start your 2017 results
- Is your marketing team effective? A 5-question test
- The evolution of the customer journey in 2017: Optimizing moments that matter
- IAB Tech Lab launches new Tool Repository with a viewability SDK
- Report: Consumers feel positive about immersive technologies
- Yahoo CEO Mayer and co-founder David Filo to step down from Yahoo board
- The tracking trap in digital marketing
Search News From Around The Web:
Link Building
- Smart Internal Linking for SEO, Portent
- Link Building: 9 Do’s and 5 Don’ts We Saw in 2016, Search Engine Journal
Search Marketing
- Clustering vs. Classification: How to Speed Up Your Keyword Research, iPullRank
- How to track DuckDuckGo as organic referrer in Google Analytics, Branded3
Searching
- Google still deindexing some material found by courts to be defamatory — but it’s being more skeptical, Washington Post
SEM / Paid Search
- 4 B2B Marketing Tips for Running Successful PPC Campaigns, Marketo
- Announcing The Art and Science of Quality Score Webcast, Bing Ads
- How Google Grants Can Help Your Nonprofit Succeed in AdWords, Vertical Measures
- PPC Best Practices That We Ignore, Clix Marketing
- Using Google Sheets for PPC, PPC Hero
SEO
- A Quick Guide to Building an Effective In-House SEO Team, SEMRush
- Google’s Mobile Interstitial & Popup Change Now Live: What to Know, The SEM Post
- How to Find and Fix 14 Technical SEO Problems That Can Be Damaging Your Site Now, Moz
- Smart Internal Linking for SEO, Portent
- There is No Google Panda Penalty. Get it?, Portent
We're listening.
Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.