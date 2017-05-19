Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Bing Remarketing: The best-kept marketing secret

May 19, 2017 by Michelle Cruz Everything you need to know about an opportunity that’s not widely discussed in the industry — search remarketing on Bing. Contributor Michelle Cruz shares tips and ideas to employ.

A fresh perspective on SEO for B2B companies

May 19, 2017 by Garrett Mehrguth It’s no longer about optimizing your website to rank for keywords. Columnist Garrett Mehrguth explains why B2B companies need to think differently about SEO.

Google Hotel Ads now showing nightly price trends

May 19, 2017 by Ginny Marvin Shows best prices for one-night stays by day when data is available.

Google announces Assistant app-discovery channels, broad ranking factors

May 19, 2017 by Greg Sterling It’s early, but Google will soon need to rank Assistant apps, too.

Search in Pics: Google bike to work, Dooglers treats & Google’s shhhh wall

May 19, 2017 by Barry Schwartz In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more. Google (Dooglers) dog treats: Source: Instagram Louis Gray selling Androids: Source: Twitter Google’s Shhhh! wall: Source: […]

Google Analytics is unifying user IDs from AMP & non-AMP pages

May 19, 2017 by Ginny Marvin Some metrics will be effected as the change rolls out.