SearchCap: Google app rankings, hotel ads, AMP analytics
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Bing Remarketing: The best-kept marketing secret
May 19, 2017 by Michelle Cruz
Everything you need to know about an opportunity that’s not widely discussed in the industry — search remarketing on Bing. Contributor Michelle Cruz shares tips and ideas to employ.
- A fresh perspective on SEO for B2B companies
May 19, 2017 by Garrett Mehrguth
It’s no longer about optimizing your website to rank for keywords. Columnist Garrett Mehrguth explains why B2B companies need to think differently about SEO.
- Google Hotel Ads now showing nightly price trends
May 19, 2017 by Ginny Marvin
Shows best prices for one-night stays by day when data is available.
- Google announces Assistant app-discovery channels, broad ranking factors
May 19, 2017 by Greg Sterling
It’s early, but Google will soon need to rank Assistant apps, too.
- Search in Pics: Google bike to work, Dooglers treats & Google’s shhhh wall
May 19, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more. Google (Dooglers) dog treats: Source: Instagram Louis Gray selling Androids: Source: Twitter Google’s Shhhh! wall: Source: […]
- Google Analytics is unifying user IDs from AMP & non-AMP pages
May 19, 2017 by Ginny Marvin
Some metrics will be effected as the change rolls out.
- Learn the basics of programmatic advertising
May 18, 2017 by Digital Marketing Depot
Digital delivery and content is the new currency of advertising. Brands must find a way to connect while measuring returns on more than recall or click through rate (CTR). Only programmatic platforms can deliver that value. Get the basics of using programmatic advertising in this guide from Oracle: learn what programmatic means for marketers and […]
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Distil buys Are You a Human, launches free bot detection plug-in for Google Analytics
- After recent News Feed changes, Facebook offers guidance for publishers
- How Dwyer Group connects the dots between its 13 different home-service franchise brands
- [Podcast] The Google I/O 2017 recap: Lens, Assistant & more
- Hey, CMOs: Who owns your brand?
- Google pushes AMP Ads adoption, announces Celtra & Moat integrations
- 4 reasons why digital context matters
- Your AMP inventory is worth more than you think
- Google Assistant comes to iPhone, adds alerts, hands-free calling & more
- Web browsing coming to VR headsets, AR coming to the web via Chrome
- Google’s “buy button” is moving forward; now taking beta requests
- Five marketing automation myths busted!
Search News From Around The Web:
Industry
- Matt Cutts Returns To Google To Give A Talk For One Day, Search Engine Roundtable
Local & Maps
- Secret Mars Base found in Google Maps, Google Earth Blog
Searching
- All 101 announcements from Google I/O ‘17, Google Blog
- Google Adds "On This Page" Above Internal Section Sitelinks, The SEM Post
SEO
- 4 Tips That Will Prepare You for the Future of Search & SEO, Search Engine Journal
- Google Algorithm Update Starting On Wednesday, May 17th?, Search Engine Roundtable
- The Importance of Qualifying SEO Leads and Setting Expectations, Search Engine Journal
SEM / Paid Search
- How To Build A PPC Lead Nurture Strategy, PPC Hero
- Latest Google Ad Rank Changes Driving Up Minimum Bids for Non-Brand Keywords – Brand Minimums Down, Merkle
- What Is Google Tag Manager (GTM)?, Site Visibility
Search Marketing
- Blog Post Ideas: Maximize Your Reach with the Right Topics – Whiteboard Friday, Moz
- Video: Google Algo Update, Google I/O, Testing, AdWords, Local & Matt Cutts, Search Engine Roundtable
