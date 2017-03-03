Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Google Assistant might take weeks to reach your Android phone

Mar 3, 2017 by Danny Sullivan Google Assistant is officially available for my Android phones this week, but the rollout will take time.

How to monitor Google Knowledge Graph changes and performance

Mar 3, 2017 by Tony Edward Detailed and accurate Knowledge Graph results are sought after by brands, businesses and individuals alike, but few have a way to actively monitor their listings. Columnist Tony Edward shares his method for doing so.

Search in Pics: Google sleep capsules, YouTube control room & golden Android figurine

Mar 3, 2017 by Barry Schwartz In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more. YouTube control room at the Google Moscow office: Source: Instagram Google Japan sleep capsules: Source: Twitter […]

Driving local marketing change with Uber, Lyft and self-driving cars

Mar 3, 2017 by Brian Smith Columnist Brian Smith explains how ride-sharing services and self-driving cars will open up a host of new opportunities for local businesses.