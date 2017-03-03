Sign up for weekly recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: Google Assistant, AdWords ad labels & knowledge graph
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Google Assistant might take weeks to reach your Android phone
Mar 3, 2017 by Danny Sullivan
Google Assistant is officially available for my Android phones this week, but the rollout will take time.
- How to monitor Google Knowledge Graph changes and performance
Mar 3, 2017 by Tony Edward
Detailed and accurate Knowledge Graph results are sought after by brands, businesses and individuals alike, but few have a way to actively monitor their listings. Columnist Tony Edward shares his method for doing so.
- Search in Pics: Google sleep capsules, YouTube control room & golden Android figurine
Mar 3, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more. YouTube control room at the Google Moscow office: Source: Instagram Google Japan sleep capsules: Source: Twitter […]
- Driving local marketing change with Uber, Lyft and self-driving cars
Mar 3, 2017 by Brian Smith
Columnist Brian Smith explains how ride-sharing services and self-driving cars will open up a host of new opportunities for local businesses.
- UPDATED: A visual history of Google ad labeling in search results
Mar 3, 2017 by Ginny Marvin
A look back at how Google has treated ads in search results, from blue shading to the latest version of today.
