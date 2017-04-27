Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Report: Google Assistant bests rivals for questions answered and overall accuracy

Apr 27, 2017 by Greg Sterling Cortana was second for questions answered, Alexa second-best for accuracy.

What your paid search KPI says about you

Apr 27, 2017 by Andy Taylor Every advertiser measures success based on key performance indicators (KPIs) that they deem relevant. Columnist Andy Taylor asks, What do your chosen KPIs say about your priorities?

Bing Ads rolls out Merchant Promotions for Shopping campaigns in US

Apr 27, 2017 by Ginny Marvin The program, coming out of pilot, spotlights offers in Bing product ads.

IAB: Paid search was 48 percent of total digital spend in 2016

Apr 27, 2017 by Greg Sterling Spending declined on the desktop but grew by nearly $6 billion overall because of mobile.

Advertisers get claim notices for Google’s $22.5M settlement over ads on parked domains

Apr 27, 2017 by Ginny Marvin The settlement stems from a case that dates back to 2008 about Google ads showing on error pages and parked domains.

Keyword tiering: A systematic way to juggle your AdWords priorities

Apr 27, 2017 by Jacob Baadsgaard Columnist Jacob Baadsgaard explains how assigning paid search keywords into different tiers based on performance allows search marketers to quickly make adjustments that can have a huge impact on their business.