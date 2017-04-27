Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: Google Assistant, Bing Ads merchant promotions & AdWords settlement
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Report: Google Assistant bests rivals for questions answered and overall accuracy
Apr 27, 2017 by Greg Sterling
Cortana was second for questions answered, Alexa second-best for accuracy.
- What your paid search KPI says about you
Apr 27, 2017 by Andy Taylor
Every advertiser measures success based on key performance indicators (KPIs) that they deem relevant. Columnist Andy Taylor asks, What do your chosen KPIs say about your priorities?
- Bing Ads rolls out Merchant Promotions for Shopping campaigns in US
Apr 27, 2017 by Ginny Marvin
The program, coming out of pilot, spotlights offers in Bing product ads.
- IAB: Paid search was 48 percent of total digital spend in 2016
Apr 27, 2017 by Greg Sterling
Spending declined on the desktop but grew by nearly $6 billion overall because of mobile.
- Advertisers get claim notices for Google’s $22.5M settlement over ads on parked domains
Apr 27, 2017 by Ginny Marvin
The settlement stems from a case that dates back to 2008 about Google ads showing on error pages and parked domains.
- Keyword tiering: A systematic way to juggle your AdWords priorities
Apr 27, 2017 by Jacob Baadsgaard
Columnist Jacob Baadsgaard explains how assigning paid search keywords into different tiers based on performance allows search marketers to quickly make adjustments that can have a huge impact on their business.
- 4 critical touch points to reach consumers and deliver an effective ad campaign
Apr 26, 2017 by Digital Marketing Depot
Marketers and advertisers understand the importance of reaching consumers wherever they are— sometimes even before consumers get there themselves. Preemptive planning, tracking preferences and behavior, targeting, SEO, modern-day campaigns have tried it all in an effort to be seen and heard by their ideal consumer. For success in today’s digital marketing world, you need a […]
