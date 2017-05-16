Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: Google assistant on iOS, featured snippets test & Bing trails
Barry Schwartz on May 16, 2017 at 4:00 pm
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Report: Google planning to bring its Assistant to the iPhone
May 16, 2017 by Greg Sterling
Google also expected to announce integration of the Assistant into GE appliances.
- Are you a featured snippet? If so, Google’s testing dropping your web listing
May 16, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
Google has confirmed they are testing removing the featured snippet from the main core web results.
- Here’s a script for copying labels between levels
May 16, 2017 by Daniel Gilbert
Label visibility within AdWords can sometimes be a little confusing, and the ability to copy labels between levels — from the campaign level to the ad level — can be extremely helpful. Luckily, columnist Daniel Gilbert has a script for that.
- Why location marketers need to embrace whimsical, visual storytelling
May 16, 2017 by Adam Dorfman
Columnist Adam Dorfman believes that local marketers need to invest in visual storytelling and explains how to use visual assets to create and share location-based information.
- Bing adds ‘trails near me’ search feature to find the perfect hike this summer
May 16, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues
Aimed at outdoor enthusiasts, Bing’s latest updates will also surface detailed info for local campsites and campgrounds in US national parks.
- Two major changes potentially coming to EU’s Right to Be Forgotten with global implications
May 16, 2017 by Greg Sterling
Authorities in France considering automatic delisting for “sensitive personal data” and forcing global index removal.
- 35 ways to improve SEO & SEM performance, only at SMX Advanced
May 16, 2017 by Search Engine Land
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- GDPR: Publishers and martech will rely on each other
- Why the Google Search Network isn’t working for your B2B business
- How to build an SEO strategy to dominate your market
- Pinterest will use image recognition to target ads, including in Lens results
- Twitter co-founder Biz Stone returning to company to help ‘guide culture’
- Facebook admits its 10th measurement mistake since September
- Instagram copies Snapchat’s selfie masks, as Facebook and Messenger already have
- How blockchain-based identity could change digital marketing
- IAB releases final Dynamic Content Ad Standard
- How a free email course can help you sell more physical products
- What will Programmatic 3.0 look like? The intersection of Wall Street and Madison Avenue
Search News From Around The Web:
Industry
- Join Google’s John Mueller Live In A Webmaster Hangout Today, Search Engine Roundtable
Local & Maps
- Bing Maps launches new truck-routing service and more, MSPoweruser
- What You Need to Know About Duplicate GMB Listings [Excerpt from the Expert’s Guide to Local SEO], Moz
Searching
- Google Tests Large Arrows For Search Results Pagination Controls, Search Engine Roundtable
SEO
- Google Recommends You Use Anchor Text & Image Alt Text, Search Engine Roundtable
- How Search Engines Analyze Web Pages for Search Rankings in 2017, Stone Temple
- SEO Knowledge Interview Questions: Explain Page Rank, PPMKG
- Why Focusing on SEO Alone Isn’t Enough, Search Engine Journal
SEM / Paid Search
- 3 Product Feed Attributes to Improve Your PPC Performance, Metric Theory
- The Long Game of Pay-Per-Click Advertising, Bing Ads Blog
- Will Investing in PPC Boost Your Organic Search Rankings?, Search Engine Journal
- WTF is header bidding and why should I care?, State of Digital
Search Marketing
