Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Google Assistant to roll out across newer smartphones

Feb 27, 2017 by Greg Sterling The virtual assistant capability will soon be available on smartphones running Android 6.0 and 7.0.

5 ways you can improve your new business’s visibility on Google Maps

Feb 27, 2017 by Wesley Young Columnist Wesley Young compares the online presence of several new businesses to find out what makes one stand out and consistently outperform the others in Google Map search results.

Bing UK now displaying National Health Service data for GP & hospital search queries

Feb 27, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues Searching for nearby GPs and hospitals on Bing UK will surface information pulled from the country’s publicly-funded national healthcare system.

Need to get with Google My Business support? Use Twitter!

Feb 27, 2017 by Greg Gifford While phone support may no longer be accessible if you need help with Google My Business, columnist Greg Gifford notes that social media support is available (and good!).

Google local finder tests cards with horizontal scroll for map search results

Feb 27, 2017 by Barry Schwartz Google loves the swipe left and right motion. They are now testing it on the Google Maps local finder search results.

Ida Lewis Google doodle marks 175th birthday of ‘America’s Bravest Woman’

Feb 25, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues As Rhode Island’s most famous lighthouse keeper, Lewis saved a number of lives from drowning, including the two soldiers that inspired the doodle.