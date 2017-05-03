Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

How Google assesses the ‘authority’ of web pages

May 3, 2017 by Danny Sullivan Google has no single authority metric but rather uses a bucket of signals to determine authority on a page-by-page basis.

New Google test shows hotel reviews grouped by traveler type & categories

May 3, 2017 by Barry Schwartz Google tests hotel reviews summarized by categories: rooms, location and service & facilities and traveler types — couples, families, solo and business travelers.

Bing now sharing backstory of its home page photo & gallery of past pictures

May 3, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues In addition to a summary of the picture, Bing is also including a map of where the picture was taken and the option to like, download and share the image.

Google’s Chrome will add new ‘Not secure’ warnings later this year

May 3, 2017 by Barry Schwartz Have a search box or form on your website that runs over HTTP? You might want to switch your pages over to HTTPS by October.

5 steps to success for low-conversion-volume accounts in AdWords

May 3, 2017 by Anna Shirley You may be stressing over how to make improvements to your paid search campaigns when data is scarce, but columnist Anna Shirley shows how a low-volume account can be a great opportunity to be more creative and inventive.

5 ways SEO experts say you should optimize for RankBrain

May 3, 2017 by Nate Dame It may be difficult to optimize for RankBrain, but that doesn’t mean it’s impossible. Here, columnist Nate Dame has gathered wisdom from some of the top voices in the search industry.