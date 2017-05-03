Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: Google authority score, hotel reviews & Bing image backstory
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- How Google assesses the ‘authority’ of web pages
May 3, 2017 by Danny Sullivan
Google has no single authority metric but rather uses a bucket of signals to determine authority on a page-by-page basis.
- New Google test shows hotel reviews grouped by traveler type & categories
May 3, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
Google tests hotel reviews summarized by categories: rooms, location and service & facilities and traveler types — couples, families, solo and business travelers.
- Bing now sharing backstory of its home page photo & gallery of past pictures
May 3, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues
In addition to a summary of the picture, Bing is also including a map of where the picture was taken and the option to like, download and share the image.
- Google’s Chrome will add new ‘Not secure’ warnings later this year
May 3, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
Have a search box or form on your website that runs over HTTP? You might want to switch your pages over to HTTPS by October.
- 5 steps to success for low-conversion-volume accounts in AdWords
May 3, 2017 by Anna Shirley
You may be stressing over how to make improvements to your paid search campaigns when data is scarce, but columnist Anna Shirley shows how a low-volume account can be a great opportunity to be more creative and inventive.
- 5 ways SEO experts say you should optimize for RankBrain
May 3, 2017 by Nate Dame
It may be difficult to optimize for RankBrain, but that doesn’t mean it’s impossible. Here, columnist Nate Dame has gathered wisdom from some of the top voices in the search industry.
- How agencies can create new revenue for their SMB clients
May 2, 2017 by Digital Marketing Depot
With all of today’s digital marketing opportunities – from email to social channels to display advertising and beyond – many SMBs find themselves lost and unsure of the necessary steps to take in marketing themselves effectively. Marketing agencies answer the call: they provide expertise, guidance and the marketing management necessary to help small businesses succeed. […]
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
Search News From Around The Web:
Industry
Local & Maps
Searching
SEO
SEM / Paid Search
