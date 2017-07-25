Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: Google autoplay videos, SOS alerts, Sitelinks update & GOOG earnings
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Google confirms testing auto-play videos in the search results
Jul 24, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
Google is running a small experiment where videos automatically play in the knowledge panel. While it’s a surprising move by Google, the test does not mean auto-play will be rolled out to everyone.
- Alphabet (GOOG) reports big revenue gains but EU fine takes a bite from earnings and income
Jul 24, 2017 by Greg Sterling
Aggregate paid clicks were up 52 percent but CPCs were down 23 percent.
- Google officially changes Sitelinks design to carousel format
Jul 25, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
After a year of testing, we now have a carousel format for the Sitelinks interface in the mobile Google search results.
- Google adds new SOS Alerts to search and Maps as part of its crisis response features
Jul 25, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues
For search, the alerts will display at the top of results related to the incident or crisis location. In maps, there will be a tappable card with relevant details.
- Meet the fake news of the online marketing world (that Google loves!): Review sites
Jul 25, 2017 by David Rodnitzky
Move over, fake news. Columnist David Rodnitzky takes a look at fake facts about online marketing vendors and why Google’s SEO algorithm isn’t separating the fake review sites from the real ones.
- The psychology of search: Unleashing the power of connection
Jul 25, 2017 by Ryan Shelley
There are many factors that contribute to high search engine rankings, but columnist Ryan Shelley argues that we often overlook the most important one: the user experience.
- Google adds vacation rentals filter to hotel search results
Jul 25, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
Now filter your hotel searches in Google for vacation rentals directly in web or hotel search results.
- Building ROI-focused SEO strategies: A framework
Jul 25, 2017 by Chris Liversidge
How can we, as SEOs, do better for our clients? Columnist Chris Liversidge has his own framework for mapping SEO strategy down to hard-dollar impact.
