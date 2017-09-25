Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: Google back on Apple, Bing search for business & Bing ads with LinkedIn
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Apple switches back to Google search results for iOS & Mac
Sep 25, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
After serving Bing web search results in iOS and Mac for a few years, Apple has just switched the results back to Google, its original search partner.
- Bing Ads & LinkedIn graphs integration underway, more in-market audiences available
Sep 25, 2017 by Ginny Marvin
Artificial intelligence powering new product development for Bing Ads.
- How the Russian search market looks now
Sep 25, 2017 by Brendan McGonigle
Contributor Brendan McGonigle examines shifts in the Russian search market resulting from Google’s recent move to come into compliance with Russian competition law.
- Bing for business helps organizations search smarter
Sep 25, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
Bing for business has launched a preview of new search features designed for internal organization search. Here is a quick overview.
- The PPC challenge of selling manufacturing capability vs. stock products
Sep 25, 2017 by Dianna Huff
Google AdWords is a powerful advertising platform, but it can be tricky for companies whose products and services aren’t so clearly defined. Columnist Dianna Huff shares how she overcame this problem and got results for a small manufacturing client.
- Report: The future of paid-search marketing is machine learning and AI
Sep 25, 2017 by Greg Sterling
Machine learning-optimized campaigns saw 71 percent better conversion rates and lower CPCs than those not using it.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- 3 ways to improve link equity distribution and capture missed opportunities
- Google is making strides with Google My Business
- How to use AI for link building and improve your search rankings
- Instagram hits 2 million monthly advertisers, doubling in six months (again)
- Video marketing prep for great holiday results
- Sailthru issues a Personalization Index for online retailers
- Even for email, experience is everything
- 6 ways the Era of Bots could dramatically change how products are marketed and sold
- Marketing technology can’t fix a flawed process, says VisionEdge Marketing’s President
- YouTube Studio updates let creators schedule posts & see subscriber numbers in the app
- Facebook will measure how its ads compare against, complement TV campaigns
- How long does it take to deindex low-quality or thin content published by accident? [case study]
- SEO 101: Which URL versions to add to Google Search Console
Search News From Around The Web:
Industry
- Google can return victim and offender names under strict pub ban, Ottawa Citizen
- Google moonshot lab cofounder Sebastian Thrun on flying cars, automated teaching, and an AI arms race with China, Quartz
- More than just a jacket: Levi’s Commuter Trucker Jacket powered by Jacquard technology, Google Blog
Local & Maps
- Google My Business Login Not Working, Search Engine Roundtable
Searching
- Better ways of getting around, Google Scholar Blog
- Bing now means business, TechCrunch
- Google Finance To Drop Portfolios Section, Search Engine Roundtable
SEO
- 10 Things that DO NOT (Directly) Affect Your Google Rankings – Whiteboard Friday, Moz
- No Plans for Google to Mark HTTP as Insecure in Search Results, The SEM Post
- The Submit URL to Google Feature Has a Limit on Submissions, Bill Hartzer
- Titles and meta variables in Yoast SEO, Yoast
- 4 Important Competitive SEO Data Points You Should Always Watch, Search Engine Journal
- A look at Yandex’s Webmaster Tools, Builtvisible
- From Inbound Links To The Rater Guidelines To AdSense, 7 Important Facts About Google Algorithm Updates As Told By Googlers, gsqi.com
- Google Says When Going HTTPS, Migrate Whole Site At Once, Search Engine Roundtable
- Here’s Why Google AMP Might Be Right for Your Site – Here’s Why #135, Stone Temple
- New Beta Google Search Console Index Coverage Report Adds Export Feature, Search Engine Roundtable
- Optimising Iframes for SEO – Our Experiment, Search Laboratory
- WordPress and SEO Problems: 4 Enhancements You Wish You Had, BruceClay.com
SEM / Paid Search
- Announcing the Art and Science of Bing Ads Targeting webcast, Bing Ads Blog
- Should You Hire an In-House PPC Expert?, The AdStage Blog
Search Marketing
- How to Use Other Marketing Tactics to Help You Rank on Page 1 of Google for Multiple Keywords, BrightEdge SEO Blog
We're listening.
Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.