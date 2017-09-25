Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Apple switches back to Google search results for iOS & Mac

Sep 25, 2017 by Barry Schwartz After serving Bing web search results in iOS and Mac for a few years, Apple has just switched the results back to Google, its original search partner.

Bing Ads & LinkedIn graphs integration underway, more in-market audiences available

Sep 25, 2017 by Ginny Marvin Artificial intelligence powering new product development for Bing Ads.

How the Russian search market looks now

Sep 25, 2017 by Brendan McGonigle Contributor Brendan McGonigle examines shifts in the Russian search market resulting from Google’s recent move to come into compliance with Russian competition law.

Bing for business helps organizations search smarter

Sep 25, 2017 by Barry Schwartz Bing for business has launched a preview of new search features designed for internal organization search. Here is a quick overview.

The PPC challenge of selling manufacturing capability vs. stock products

Sep 25, 2017 by Dianna Huff Google AdWords is a powerful advertising platform, but it can be tricky for companies whose products and services aren’t so clearly defined. Columnist Dianna Huff shares how she overcame this problem and got results for a small manufacturing client.