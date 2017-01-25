Get the best search news, tips and resources, delivered each day.
SearchCap: Google bad ads, photos in Google My Business & SEO
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Google My Business revamps photo management for Google Maps listings
Jan 25, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
Google aims to make it easier for business owners to manage their photos within Google My Business.
- Using agile project management for SEO & digital marketing
Jan 25, 2017 by Marcus Miller
Columnist Marcus Miller shares how his company has adapted an agile framework, Scrum, to better manage his company’s marketing and SEO projects for improved client results.
- Google’s 2016 Bad Ads Report: 1.7 billion ads removed, including fake news ads
Jan 25, 2017 by Ginny Marvin
The company says efforts to crack down on payday loan ads, ads that look like system errors and “tabloid cloaking” ads were among those that led to an increase in removed ads in 2016.
- SEO priorities for the new year
Jan 25, 2017 by David Freeman
It’s easy to get caught up in the day-to-day of your SEO campaigns, but columnist David Freeman advises you to stop for a moment and take a look at the bigger picture.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Amazon adds 50 brands to Dash program, making 250+ products now available via Dash Buttons
- Facebook’s Trending updates deemphasize personalization and leverage publishers
- What does Medium.com’s profit model pivot say about the future of online advertising?
- Welcome, 2017! Some bold martech predictions for the year ahead
- Attention search marketers: ALL keywords are branded keywords!
- GoDaddy returns to Super Bowl with teaser ads riffing on viral cat videos & sneezing pandas
- Aprimo gets back on its feet with first major platform update since Teradata spinoff
- Time’s Viant buys ad tech veteran Adelphic, creating ‘first DSP owned and operated by a people-based marketer’
- Why B2B marketers should care about whitelisting
- Is ignoring user experience killing your SEO effectiveness?
Search News From Around The Web:
Local & Maps
- Google Asking Searchers About Their Trips In The Search Results, Search Engine Roundtable
- Radar layer dropped from Google Earth, Google Earth Blog
- Video Deep Dive: Bricks & Mortar Key Performance Indicators Case Study, Local University
Link Building
- How Penguin 4.0 Will Build Trust in the SEO Industry, Search Engine Journal
- Link Building for Content Marketers: Interview with Debra Mastaler, SuccessWorks
- Majestic Analytics Update 2016, part 2, Majestic Blog
SEO
- 5 analyses you can do without an SEO platform, Distilled
- Easy Marketing Investments to Improve Your E-Commerce Store, Moz
- Google Site Command Not Ranked In Any Defined Order, Search Engine Roundtable
- Google’s Mobile Interstitial Demotion Updates When Page Recrawled, thesempost.com
- Google: AMP Not Ranking Factor But Google May Judge AMP Page If It Is The Canonical Version, Search Engine Roundtable
- How SEO Has Changed with the Possum Update, quicksprout.com
- IndexWatch: Winners 2016 in Google.co.uk, sistrix.com
- My bullets are green, but my post doesn’t rank?!, Yoast
- Optimizing Meta Descriptions, H1s and Title Tags: Lessons from Multivariate SEO Testing at Etsy, Code as Craft
- PopUp Size Allowed With Google’s Mobile Interstitial Demotion, thesempost.com
- They Rank Higher Than You? Who Cares? – Part 2, Smokehouse SEO
SEM / Paid Search
- Amazon is flirting with paid search on Alexa, Business Insider
- Google AdWords Testing Black AdWords Ad Label Now?, Search Engine Roundtable
- How To Use The Attribution Model Comparison Tool, PPC Hero
Search Marketing
- Audit This: Why It Matters Where You Put Google Analytics Code, seerinteractive.com
