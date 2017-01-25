Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Google My Business revamps photo management for Google Maps listings

Jan 25, 2017 by Barry Schwartz Google aims to make it easier for business owners to manage their photos within Google My Business.

Using agile project management for SEO & digital marketing

Jan 25, 2017 by Marcus Miller Columnist Marcus Miller shares how his company has adapted an agile framework, Scrum, to better manage his company’s marketing and SEO projects for improved client results.

Google’s 2016 Bad Ads Report: 1.7 billion ads removed, including fake news ads

Jan 25, 2017 by Ginny Marvin The company says efforts to crack down on payday loan ads, ads that look like system errors and “tabloid cloaking” ads were among those that led to an increase in removed ads in 2016.