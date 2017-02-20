Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Google says no algorithm changes in new deal to demote pirated content in UK search results

Feb 20, 2017 by Barry Schwartz Google and Microsoft Bing agree to reduce pirated content from their search results in an agreement named the Voluntary Code of Practice.

Dos and don’ts of PPC advertising for universities

Feb 20, 2017 by Pauline Jakober For those in the higher education vertical, columnist Pauline Jakober provides tips for making the most of your paid search campaigns.

6 business types that reap the most reward from local SEO

Feb 20, 2017 by Pratik Dholakiya Does your business serve a local market? Columnist Pratik Dholakiya shares tips for six business types that can really benefit from local search engine optimization.