SearchCap: Google & Bing pirate agreement, local SEO & PPC tips
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Google says no algorithm changes in new deal to demote pirated content in UK search results
Feb 20, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
Google and Microsoft Bing agree to reduce pirated content from their search results in an agreement named the Voluntary Code of Practice.
- Dos and don’ts of PPC advertising for universities
Feb 20, 2017 by Pauline Jakober
For those in the higher education vertical, columnist Pauline Jakober provides tips for making the most of your paid search campaigns.
- 6 business types that reap the most reward from local SEO
Feb 20, 2017 by Pratik Dholakiya
Does your business serve a local market? Columnist Pratik Dholakiya shares tips for six business types that can really benefit from local search engine optimization.
- Growing your agency with retainer-based relationships
Feb 20, 2017 by Digital Marketing Depot
Uncover some of the secrets behind building successful, ongoing relationships with clients — including leveraging marketing automation. In this white paper from Sharp Spring, you will: hear about the many benefits of retainer-based business. get tips on how to approach client relationships. learn how to identify which clients are a good fit for your agency. […]
Search News From Around The Web:
Industry
- Bing & Dogpile Celebrate President’s Day But Not Google, Search Engine Roundtable
Local & Maps
- Google Local Pack Showing "Near You X Minutes Ago", Search Engine Roundtable
- People in Google Earth’s 3D imagery, Google Earth Blog
SEO
- Do it Yourself SEO Split Testing Tool With Causal Impact, Distilled
- Hacked Site Mess In Google Search Console, Search Engine Roundtable
- SEO basics: What is crawlability?, Yoast
- Strategic SEO Decisions to Make Before Website Design and Build, Moz
Search Marketing
- SEO vs SMM: Why You Need Both for a Successful Strategy, SEM Rush
- From Clicks Into Bricks: Using Search To Drive Shop Visits and Sales, periscopix.co.uk
