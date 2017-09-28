Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: Google bugs, Bing Ads conversions & Google local finder mentions
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Bing Ads announces new Editor features for ad extensions
Sep 28, 2017 by Susan Wenograd
Now available: Support for scheduling and Shared Libraries for call and location extensions
- Canonical tags gone wild
Sep 28, 2017 by Patrick Stox
What happens when canonical tags get out of control and how can you rein them in? Columnist Patrick Stox shares his findings and insights.
- Bug drops Sitelinks Searchbox from Google search results
Sep 28, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
Google is working on fixing a bug that has removed the internal site search box that typically appears with some search results snippets.
- Bing Ads rolling out offline conversion imports to capture impact of ads on offline sales
Sep 28, 2017 by Ginny Marvin
Advertisers can upload offline conversion data from their CRMs into Bing Ads.
- 7 on-site SEO problems that hold back e-commerce sites
Sep 28, 2017 by Pratik Dholakiya
Is your e-commerce site experiencing weak organic traffic? Columnist Pratik Dholakiya shares some common issues that impact SEO for online retailers and offers a few suggestions.
- Google local finder rolls out website mentions matching your query
Sep 28, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
After a few weeks of testing, Google is now rolling out a feature that shows local listings can surface content available on local business websites.
- Amazon just upped the ante in the battle of the virtual assistants
Sep 28, 2017 by Greg Sterling
Smart speakers are the ‘gateway drug’ to smart home adoption.
- Make user-generated content your brand’s secret weapon
Sep 28, 2017 by Digital Marketing Depot
Your customers’ own words are more important to your brand than any marketing tagline you can write. More than 90 percent of consumers say they trust recommendations from others — even people they don’t know! — over branded content. Join Marty Weintraub, founder of aimClear, and Janelle Johnson, VP of demand generation at BirdEye, as […]
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Are your TV analytics just ‘good enough?’ 8 signs it’s time for an upgrade
- The non-developer’s guide to reducing WordPress load times up to 2 seconds (with data)
- The fallacy of choice: How conversational UIs are altering the marketing landscape
- SEO content strategy: How to grow visits by 300% in one year
- Online holiday sales projected to reach $129B this year, up 12% over 2016 [Forrester]
- Salesforce opens up its second-party data marketplace
- Taboola adds a third-party data marketplace
- Publishers need a new definition of UX: From ‘user experience’ to ‘user expectation’
- Nielsen buys multitouch attribution provider Visual IQ
- CMO audit series, Part 5: The rise of digital assistants
- Snapchat rolls out Sponsored 3D World Lenses, bringing its AR format to advertisers
- Wiser Solutions combines retail analytics with e-commerce solutions, aiming to be a one-stop shop
- CSEs will compete head-on with Google Shopping in EU search results
Search News From Around The Web:
Industry
- Yandex 20th Birthday: 10 Facts for the Russian Digital Ad Community, Russian Search Marketing
Local & Maps
- 7 Expert Insights on the Importance of Location, Brandify Blog
- Making Android better for kids and families, Google Blog
Link Building
- 6 Imaginative Link Building Tactics from Industry Experts That Really Work, Search Engine Journal
Searching
- Google Serving More AMP Content In Mobile Search Results, Search Engine Roundtable
SEO
- How Social Media Really Effects SEO – Fact Driven Answers, Ignite Visibility
- 32 Technical SEO Issues That Could Hurt Your Rankings, ignitevisibility.com
- 9 Tips for Recovering Your Google Rankings After a Site Hack, problogger.com
- Google Isn’t Ranking M-Dot Domains Higher Than Responsive Sites, Search Engine Roundtable
- Google Search Console robots.txt Tester Inconsistencies, Screaming Frog
- Google Seems To Look For Spam Patterns Between Search Console Accounts, Search Engine Roundtable
- How to improve WordPress search, Yoast
- How to research Christmas keywords for SEO, Branded3
SEM / Paid Search
- Ad management update: Test landing pages and filter by URL, Bing Ads Blog
- 9 Tips That Will Help Your PPC Ads Resonate with Audiences Over 50, PPC Hero
- Bulk Cancel Inactive Google AdWords Account, Search Engine Roundtable
- Dynamic Adwords: Show The Customer What They Want To See, Search Engine People
- Holiday Strategy: Increase Investment Before Thanksgiving, metrictheory.com
- How to Prepare Your Text Ads for Black FiveDay, Hallam Internet
