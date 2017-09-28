Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Bing Ads announces new Editor features for ad extensions

Sep 28, 2017 by Susan Wenograd Now available: Support for scheduling and Shared Libraries for call and location extensions

Canonical tags gone wild

Sep 28, 2017 by Patrick Stox What happens when canonical tags get out of control and how can you rein them in? Columnist Patrick Stox shares his findings and insights.

Bug drops Sitelinks Searchbox from Google search results

Sep 28, 2017 by Barry Schwartz Google is working on fixing a bug that has removed the internal site search box that typically appears with some search results snippets.

Bing Ads rolling out offline conversion imports to capture impact of ads on offline sales

Sep 28, 2017 by Ginny Marvin Advertisers can upload offline conversion data from their CRMs into Bing Ads.

7 on-site SEO problems that hold back e-commerce sites

Sep 28, 2017 by Pratik Dholakiya Is your e-commerce site experiencing weak organic traffic? Columnist Pratik Dholakiya shares some common issues that impact SEO for online retailers and offers a few suggestions.

Google local finder rolls out website mentions matching your query

Sep 28, 2017 by Barry Schwartz After a few weeks of testing, Google is now rolling out a feature that shows local listings can surface content available on local business websites.

Amazon just upped the ante in the battle of the virtual assistants

Sep 28, 2017 by Greg Sterling Smart speakers are the ‘gateway drug’ to smart home adoption.