Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: Google My Business dash, AMP for SEO & duplicate ads
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Google tests a Google My Business dashboard within the web search results
Jul 11, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
Google is testing a method to get more business owners to update their data within Google My Business.
- Key notes on optimizing for voice search: Conversation, content and context
Jul 11, 2017 by Jim Yu
Voice search is growing in popularity, yet many search marketers still don’t have a plan for it. Columnist Jim Yu discusses the state of voice search and provides some tips for marketers looking to the future.
- AMP for Advanced SEOs: SMX Advanced insights
Jul 11, 2017 by Eric Enge
Columnist Eric Enge summarizes a session from the recent SMX Advanced conference on Accelerated Mobile Pages (AMP).
- Attack of the clones: Here’s a script to fight duplicated ads
Jul 11, 2017 by Daniel Gilbert
Duplicate ads can make it difficult to properly manage your AdWords campaigns, but finding duplicate ads in a large account can be nearly impossible. Luckily, thanks to columnist Daniel Gilbert, there’s a script for that.
- 8 major Google ranking signals in 2017
Jul 11, 2017 by Sponsored Content: SEO PowerSuite
It’s no secret that Google’s ranking algorithm is made up of over 200 components, or “signals.” And while the list is impressive, it can get daunting if you’re a just regular human with 24 hours in a day. Luckily, SEO isn’t about getting every tiny thing right; it’s about getting your priorities right. Below, […]
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- 5 common mistakes made by B2B paid search novices
- B2B applications of AI in marketing: Two use cases that matter
- Attend MarTech at the lowest price possible. Register now!
- On Prime Day, see how competitors are piggybacking on Amazon’s success
- Social media pages for store locations have 5x the engagement of brand pages [Report]
- Facebook expands test to show News Feed-like ads in Messenger globally
- News media seek to wield antitrust law in negotiations with Google, Facebook
- Amazon Prime Day drives Prime memberships and Amazon commerce lock-in
- Martech 2017: The four biggest trends so far this year
- 3 ways for marketers to get more from their content
- 8 major Google ranking signals in 2017
Search News From Around The Web:
Industry
- Introducing Gradient Ventures, Google Blog
- Journalism 360 grant winners announced, Google Blog
Local & Maps
- Apple Maps gains public transit directions for Las Vegas, Reno, other Nevada regions, appleinsider.com
- Google Local Panel Showing Other Locations For Businesses, Search Engine Roundtable
- Google Releases Google Earth Pro, Will Drop Google Earth Free Version, Search Engine Roundtable
- Google Updates GMB Insights Email, Mike Blumenthal
- Using Computer Vision and Street View to Map Urban Change, Google Earth Blog
Link Building
- 12 Killer Link Building Strategies for 2017 (and Beyond), robbierichards.com
Searching
SEO
- Early Signs Of A Google Search Algorithm Update, Search Engine Roundtable
- Index Bloat: What is It & How to Fix it (Carefully), kernmedia.com
- Bulk check Indexed Pages for sites, Majestic Blog
- Domain ranking factors: SEO shortcuts you should not take, SmartBrief
- Google Can Rank /page & /page.html Separately If Content Is Different, Search Engine Roundtable
- Google Recommends Using Self Referencing Canonicals, The SEM Post
- Google Recommends You Don’t Redirect By IP Location, Search Engine Roundtable
- How To Do Local SEO Competition Research, Search Engine People
- SEO for a new website: the very first things to do, Yoast
Search Marketing
- 13 Power Tips for #Winning Mobile Ad Copy, WordStream
We're listening.
Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.