Google tests a Google My Business dashboard within the web search results

Jul 11, 2017 by Barry Schwartz Google is testing a method to get more business owners to update their data within Google My Business.

Key notes on optimizing for voice search: Conversation, content and context

Jul 11, 2017 by Jim Yu Voice search is growing in popularity, yet many search marketers still don’t have a plan for it. Columnist Jim Yu discusses the state of voice search and provides some tips for marketers looking to the future.

AMP for Advanced SEOs: SMX Advanced insights

Jul 11, 2017 by Eric Enge Columnist Eric Enge summarizes a session from the recent SMX Advanced conference on Accelerated Mobile Pages (AMP).

Attack of the clones: Here’s a script to fight duplicated ads

Jul 11, 2017 by Daniel Gilbert Duplicate ads can make it difficult to properly manage your AdWords campaigns, but finding duplicate ads in a large account can be nearly impossible. Luckily, thanks to columnist Daniel Gilbert, there’s a script for that.