Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: Google chrome warnings, Facebook marketplace & SEO data
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Google emails warnings to webmasters that Chrome will mark http pages with forms as ‘not secure’
Aug 18, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
Have forms, login fields and other input sections on your HTTP website? Chrome is going to mark them as not secure.
- Facebook expands Marketplace categories and content in new push for growth
Aug 18, 2017 by Greg Sterling
Businesses will now be able to have their content featured in Marketplace.
- Bridging data and action: How to create killer reports
Aug 18, 2017 by Amy Bishop
Are your reports not having the impact you would have hoped? Check out columnist Amy Bishop’s tips and tools below to create powerful, useful reports that drive results.
- What teen fiction can teach you about writing ad copy
Aug 18, 2017 by Allen Finn
What do young adult novels and search ads have in common? More than you might think! Columnist Allen Finn discusses how you can apply the tactics of these novelists to create compelling ad copy.
- Search in Pics: Mutt Cutts mobile, Google dog chair & Noogler hat shelf
Aug 18, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more. Mutt Cutts mobile: Source: Twitter Noogler hat shelf: Source: Instagram Google dog chair: Source: Instagram Google […]
- How to optimize for the next generation of search: Voice
Aug 18, 2017 by Digital Marketing Depot
Despite the incredible progress in the underlying search algorithms and approaches to determining relevant results, the way searches have been conducted and consumed by searchers has remained largely unchanged — until now. The “10 blue links” that searchers have been trained to consume for the last two decades are giving way to a brand-new way […]
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Don’t worry, marketers. Robots won’t replace you… yet.
- Site optimization or traffic optimization: Which delivers better results?
- Agencies: Help your small business clients grow with marketing automation
- How to market your brand using interactive native content, Part 5
- Why choosing a niche helps you produce better content
- Taykey unveils free version of its real-time audience data tool for interest targeting
Search News From Around The Web:
Local & Maps
Link Building
- Confirmed: Google Scores Internal & External Links Differently, Search Engine Roundtable
Searching
- Changes in SearchResearch. (Simpler Challenges and an upcoming book), SearchReSearch
- Turn around, bright eyes… and experience the total solar eclipse with Google, Google Blog
SEO
- 5 Things Every SEO Strategy Needs, Search Engine Journal
- 5 Ways to Improve Your E-Commerce SEO Without Building a Single Link, Search Engine Journal
- Bug in Google My Business Posts Doesn’t Allow Upper Case URLs, Bill Hartzer
- Google Ignores Unrecognized Attributes When Parsing, Search Engine Roundtable
- Google Says On-Page Markup & Data Highlighter Signals Are Equivalent, Search Engine Roundtable
- Google Search Console Data Delayed & Slower Than Normal, Search Engine Roundtable
- Important SEO ranking factors for travel brands in 2017, Vertical Leap
- SEO basics: What is a permalink?, Yoast
- The Perfect Blog Post Length and Publishing Frequency is B?!!$#÷x – Whiteboard Friday, Moz
SEM / Paid Search
Search Marketing
- Here’s What 6 Studies Say About Which Headlines Get Clicked And Shared, SEM Rush
- Video: Google Ad Exploit, Black Hat Tools, Search Console Updates & Chrome Warning, Search Engine Roundtable
We're listening.
Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.