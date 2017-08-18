Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Google emails warnings to webmasters that Chrome will mark http pages with forms as ‘not secure’

Aug 18, 2017 by Barry Schwartz Have forms, login fields and other input sections on your HTTP website? Chrome is going to mark them as not secure.

Facebook expands Marketplace categories and content in new push for growth

Aug 18, 2017 by Greg Sterling Businesses will now be able to have their content featured in Marketplace.

Bridging data and action: How to create killer reports

Aug 18, 2017 by Amy Bishop Are your reports not having the impact you would have hoped? Check out columnist Amy Bishop’s tips and tools below to create powerful, useful reports that drive results.

What teen fiction can teach you about writing ad copy

Aug 18, 2017 by Allen Finn What do young adult novels and search ads have in common? More than you might think! Columnist Allen Finn discusses how you can apply the tactics of these novelists to create compelling ad copy.

Search in Pics: Mutt Cutts mobile, Google dog chair & Noogler hat shelf

Aug 18, 2017 by Barry Schwartz In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more. Mutt Cutts mobile: Source: Twitter Noogler hat shelf: Source: Instagram Google dog chair: Source: Instagram Google […]