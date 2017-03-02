Sign up for weekly recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: Google code syntax search, AdWords second line and AMP analytics bug
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Using AMP? A known bug is probably screwing up your Google Analytics
Mar 2, 2017 by Danny Sullivan
Issue can cause visitors to be overcounted, single sessions to be divided into separate ones, and more.
- AdWords Expanded Text Ads could get even longer with second description line test
Mar 2, 2017 by Ginny Marvin
A new test doubles the number of characters available in text ad descriptions.
- Google makes it easier to search for programming languages answers
Mar 2, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
Google can now handle queries containing sequences of 2–3 special characters.
- Google’s location tracking is better now than ever before
Mar 2, 2017 by Andy Taylor
Columnist Andy Taylor notes that Google has improved its ability to track search traffic at the ZIP code level, which is good news for advertisers who employ granular geographic targeting.
- What to expect when you attend SMX West. Here’s your special preview!
Mar 2, 2017 by Chris Sherman
Search Engine Land’s SMX West is every SEO and SEM’s dream. Join us March 21–23 for a tactic-packed agenda with more than 100 dynamic and authoritative speakers, keynotes, exceptional networking and more. If you’re involved in SEO, SEM, PR, social media or any other customer-facing activity, you owe it to yourself (and your company or client’s bottom line) to […]
- Should you bother rewriting your ads?
Mar 2, 2017 by Jacob Baadsgaard
Rewriting and testing your ad copy may not be the most glamorous way to improve your paid search campaigns, but columnist Jacob Baadsgaard points out that it can be an incredibly effective way to get more bang from your budget.
- 6 steps to creating high-converting native ads
Mar 1, 2017 by Digital Marketing Depot
Reaching your target audience and gaining traction and interest with native ads is far more complex than simply slapping up an ad that will integrate with a medium. Make sure your native ads are working for you. With the threat of ad blocking, creating native ads the right way is growing in importance. According to […]


