Using AMP? A known bug is probably screwing up your Google Analytics

Mar 2, 2017 by Danny Sullivan Issue can cause visitors to be overcounted, single sessions to be divided into separate ones, and more.

AdWords Expanded Text Ads could get even longer with second description line test

Mar 2, 2017 by Ginny Marvin A new test doubles the number of characters available in text ad descriptions.

Google makes it easier to search for programming languages answers

Mar 2, 2017 by Barry Schwartz Google can now handle queries containing sequences of 2–3 special characters.

Google’s location tracking is better now than ever before

Mar 2, 2017 by Andy Taylor Columnist Andy Taylor notes that Google has improved its ability to track search traffic at the ZIP code level, which is good news for advertisers who employ granular geographic targeting.

What to expect when you attend SMX West. Here’s your special preview!

Mar 2, 2017 by Chris Sherman Search Engine Land's SMX West is every SEO and SEM's dream. Join us March 21–23 for a tactic-packed agenda with more than 100 dynamic and authoritative speakers, keynotes, exceptional networking and more.

Should you bother rewriting your ads?

Mar 2, 2017 by Jacob Baadsgaard Rewriting and testing your ad copy may not be the most glamorous way to improve your paid search campaigns, but columnist Jacob Baadsgaard points out that it can be an incredibly effective way to get more bang from your budget.