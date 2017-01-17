Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Mind the store: Using AdWords to drive offline sales

Jan 17, 2017 by Matt Lawson Store visits from online ads can be reported in AdWords. Columnist and Googler Matt Lawson explains what you should be doing with this info — and how you can get similar insights even without qualifying for store visit conversions.

Integrated Marketing Analytics: Creating a single source of data truth

Jan 17, 2017 by Digital Marketing Depot Creating a single source of data truth to optimize marketing investments and performance may seem like a daunting task. But it can be simple with the right approach and technology. Join Cardinal Path’s David Booth and IBM’s Andrew Douglas to learn the right ingredients and best practices to get integrated marketing analytics right, so you […]

How to build links without creating content: 5 examples

Jan 17, 2017 by Andrew Dennis Link building and content marketing often complement each other, but columnist Andrew Dennis notes that there are plenty of ways to build links, even if you don’t have the resources to create content.

Survey: 60 percent of voice users want more answers and fewer search results

Jan 17, 2017 by Greg Sterling Making calls, searching, texting and map lookups were the most common use cases for voice.

Google explains what “crawl budget” means for webmasters

Jan 16, 2017 by Barry Schwartz Google says crawl demand and crawl rate make up GoogleBot’s crawl budget for your website.

3 reasons why you can safely ignore your competitors’ traffic metrics

Jan 16, 2017 by Dianna Huff Competitive analysis can be helpful, but columnist Dianna Huff explains why it’s important not to get too focused on your competitors’ performance.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day Google doodle promotes King’s message of unity

Jan 16, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues Created by guest artist Keith Mallett, the doodle’s artwork highlights King’s belief that all life is interrelated.