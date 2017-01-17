Get the best search news, tips and resources, delivered each day.
SearchCap: Google crawl budget, voice search survey & image search video test
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Mind the store: Using AdWords to drive offline sales
Jan 17, 2017 by Matt Lawson
Store visits from online ads can be reported in AdWords. Columnist and Googler Matt Lawson explains what you should be doing with this info — and how you can get similar insights even without qualifying for store visit conversions.
- Integrated Marketing Analytics: Creating a single source of data truth
Jan 17, 2017 by Digital Marketing Depot
Creating a single source of data truth to optimize marketing investments and performance may seem like a daunting task. But it can be simple with the right approach and technology. Join Cardinal Path’s David Booth and IBM’s Andrew Douglas to learn the right ingredients and best practices to get integrated marketing analytics right, so you […]
- How to build links without creating content: 5 examples
Jan 17, 2017 by Andrew Dennis
Link building and content marketing often complement each other, but columnist Andrew Dennis notes that there are plenty of ways to build links, even if you don’t have the resources to create content.
- Survey: 60 percent of voice users want more answers and fewer search results
Jan 17, 2017 by Greg Sterling
Making calls, searching, texting and map lookups were the most common use cases for voice.
- Google explains what “crawl budget” means for webmasters
Jan 16, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
Google says crawl demand and crawl rate make up GoogleBot’s crawl budget for your website.
- 3 reasons why you can safely ignore your competitors’ traffic metrics
Jan 16, 2017 by Dianna Huff
Competitive analysis can be helpful, but columnist Dianna Huff explains why it’s important not to get too focused on your competitors’ performance.
- Martin Luther King Jr. Day Google doodle promotes King’s message of unity
Jan 16, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues
Created by guest artist Keith Mallett, the doodle’s artwork highlights King’s belief that all life is interrelated.
- Google Image Search testing YouTube videos with “New Look on YouTube”
Jan 16, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
YouTube videos now being tested in Google Image Search for mobile for retail-based queries.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Keep your customers from cheating on you
- How digital advertising will change with today’s political climate
- Google’s AMP Lite and Cloudflare’s Accelerated Mobile Links broaden AMP’s footprint
- 3 ways to see the future with social media data
- Why marketers should be paying attention to Twitch
Search News From Around The Web:
Local & Maps
- Wish list for Google Earth for 2017, Google Earth Blog
- Google Maps may soon offer parking suggestions, engadget.com
Link Building
- A Small Addition to Enrich Backlink Tracking, Majestic Blog
Searching
- Amazon Echo vs. Google Home vs. Microsoft Cortana vs. Apple Siri, Business Insider
- Google RAISR Intelligently Makes Low-Res Images High Quality, PC Magazine
- Google’s Mobile Friendly Icon Confused Searchers, Search Engine Roundtable
SEO
- Do readability scores impact organic search ranking performance?, Search Laboratory
- Google Has Search Quality Raters All Over The World, Search Engine Roundtable
- Google Structured Data Testing Tool Now Validates Multi-Typed Entities MTE, Search Engine Roundtable
- Google’s Response To Negative SEO: Keeps Competitors Busy While You Get To Move Forward, Search Engine Roundtable
- Google Wants To Know What Technical SEO Topic They Should Write About, Search Engine Roundtable
- How Google Ranks "Top Stories" News in Search Results, thesempost.com
- The Competition-Busting SEO Strategy No One Is Talking About: Siloing Your Site, BruceClay.com
- The sense and nonsense of XML sitemaps, Yoast
- Was There A Google Algorithm Update On January 16th, MLK Day?, Search Engine Roundtable
- What We Learned From Analyzing 1.4 Million Featured Snippets, Moz
- Yoast SEO 4.1: Mobile snippets and German readability, Yoast
SEM / Paid Search
- Use CRM Data to Improve PPC Performance, 3Q Digital
- 3 Keys To An Effective But Simple PPC Strategy, Metric Theory
- 3 Ways to Improve Google Shopping Performance, Search Engine Journal
- Improving Your Click-To-Message Ad Extensions, PPC Hero
- Reminder: Transition to expanded text ads before January 31, 2017, Inside AdWords
- The Text Big Thing – AdWords Message Extensions, periscopix.co.uk
Search Marketing
