Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Business profile and review best practices from TripAdvisor and Yelp

Jun 2, 2017 by Greg Sterling Businesses that complete their profiles see 5x the customer leads each month.

Gilbert Baker Google doodle celebrates LGBT-rights activists & creator of the iconic rainbow flag

Jun 2, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues In honor of Gay Pride Month, Google has adorned its LGBT-related search results with rainbow flag imagery.

Google officially stops using DMOZ for source of search results snippets

Jun 2, 2017 by Barry Schwartz With that, you no longer need to worry about using the NOODP directive to prevent Google from using your DMOZ description.

EU ready to fine Google billions in shopping search antitrust case [Report]

Jun 2, 2017 by Greg Sterling In one of three active cases, the company faces potential fines of up to $9 billion.

How to rank for ‘position 0’ in 3 simple steps: A featured snippets primer

Jun 2, 2017 by Stephan Spencer What is a featured snippet, and how can you position your content to rank for one? Columnist Stephan Spencer explains this search feature and provides tips for optimizing your pages for it.