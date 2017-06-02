Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: Google ends ODP description, EU fines Google & local best practices
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Business profile and review best practices from TripAdvisor and Yelp
Jun 2, 2017 by Greg Sterling
Businesses that complete their profiles see 5x the customer leads each month.
- Gilbert Baker Google doodle celebrates LGBT-rights activists & creator of the iconic rainbow flag
Jun 2, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues
In honor of Gay Pride Month, Google has adorned its LGBT-related search results with rainbow flag imagery.
- Google officially stops using DMOZ for source of search results snippets
Jun 2, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
With that, you no longer need to worry about using the NOODP directive to prevent Google from using your DMOZ description.
- EU ready to fine Google billions in shopping search antitrust case [Report]
Jun 2, 2017 by Greg Sterling
In one of three active cases, the company faces potential fines of up to $9 billion.
- How to rank for ‘position 0’ in 3 simple steps: A featured snippets primer
Jun 2, 2017 by Stephan Spencer
What is a featured snippet, and how can you position your content to rank for one? Columnist Stephan Spencer explains this search feature and provides tips for optimizing your pages for it.
- Search in Pics: Google big beach chair, street view cake & game room
Jun 2, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more. Google street view 10 year anniversary cake: Source: Twitter Google game room with ceiling of chess […]
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Is your information architecture costing your e-commerce web shop millions in lost sales?
- Social bookmarking pioneer Delicious heads to the dead pool
- Don’t be tardy! Back-to-school searching starts in July — plan campaigns now
- The marketing career advice that no one gave me
- Google confirms it will start blocking ‘annoying’ ads on Chrome next year
- Finally getting (Linked)In on the retargeting action
- AOL launches SDK-based header bidding for mobile apps
- The future (and present) of programmatic TV
- Report: Google’s Chrome ad blocker coming to both PC and mobile ‘within 6 months’
Search News From Around The Web:
Industry
Local & Maps
- Apple turns to contracted freelancers to help boost accuracy of Apple Maps data, Apple Insider
- Beatlemania in Google Earth, Google Earth Blog
Link Building
- See full 301 redirects through Majestic.com, Majestic Blog
Searching
SEO
- 5 Bad SEO Habits That Kill Your Search Rankig, Vertical Leap
- Google Has No Plans For Mobile-First Index Test Sandbox Preview, Search Engine Roundtable
- Ranking Fluctuations: What to Expect + How to React – Whiteboard Friday, Moz
- Video SEO: 9 Ways to Optimize Your Video for Search, WordStream
SEM / Paid Search
- Announcing v201705 of the AdWords API, Google Ads Developer Blog
- Google Shopping Updating Shipping Weight and Shipping Attributes for Merchant Center Product Feeds, blog.salesandorders.com
- 7 Incredible Benefits of PPC Advertising, Search Engine Journal
- How To Find The Right PPC Audiences, PPC Hero
- More AdWords structured snippet header translations!, Google Ads Developer Blog
- New Google Shopping Feed Specification Requirements Coming Soon, Search Engine Roundtable
Search Marketing
- Video: Google Link Warnings, Fred Algorithm, Mobile First & Ad Experience Report, Search Engine Roundtable
We're listening.
Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.