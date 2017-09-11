Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: Google EU appeal, goodbye fetch as Google for apps & award list
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Report: Google to appeal $2.7 billion EU fine
Sep 11, 2017 by Greg Sterling
Google still required to make changes to search results during appeal process.
- Google shuts down Fetch As Google for mobile apps
Sep 11, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
Google begins removing app indexing features from within Google Search Console.
- Announcing the shortlist of 2017 Search Engine Land Awards nominees
Sep 11, 2017 by Search Engine Land
For the third consecutive year, the selection process in the Search Engine Land Awards became even more difficult, as the field of competition grew to nearly 300 worthy submissions from leading digital agencies, in-house marketing teams and individuals around the world. Michelle Robbins, the newly appointed SVP of content and editor-in-chief of Search Engine Land, […]
- Maximizing the potential and value of your SEO team
Sep 11, 2017 by Bobby Lyons
Wondering how best to invest in your SEO talent? Columnist Bobby Lyons shares his management philosophy based on his experience as an in-house SEO director at a major brand.
- August 22, 2017: The day the ‘Hawk’ Google local algorithm update swooped in
Sep 8, 2017 by Joy Hawkins
Have you noticed a recent shift in Google’s local search results? Columnist Joy Hawkins shares everything you need to know about the ‘Hawk’ update, which seems to have killed some of the changes we saw with Possum.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Facebook tests a new ad format that puts it further ahead of its competitors
- How to market your brand using interactive native content, Part 6
- At IAB’s Podcast Upfront, stories-in-sound strut spectacular ad specs
- Google Analytics adds feature to unify users to Google AMP Cache pages & non-AMP pages
- 12-part recipe for product descriptions that sell
- iSpot.tv launches attention-getting analytics for TV ads
- Google rolling out support for AMP landing page in AdWords search campaigns globally
- Lead the charge to use data in every stage of your design process
- Google responds to Apple’s Intelligent Tracking Prevention with AdWords tracking update
- FAQ: Addressable TV & the convergence of digital video and TV ad buying
- Google Attribution: Is Google stepping in because no one else would?
- An email marketer’s top-level guide to DMARC, your best anti-phishing tool
- 6 things you need to know about Google’s Q&A feature on Google Maps
Search News From Around The Web:
Industry
- Google refutes New York Times story on gender pay gap at Google, Business Insider
Local & Maps
- Google Maps Listing Link Spam Still a Big Problem, Bill Hartzer
- Google Maps to help you navigate Delhi Metro, Times of India
Link Building
- 9 ways to make the best of link building with SEMrush, SEM Rush
- How to Get Backlinks with Resource & Links Pages, Search Engine Journal
- The best tools to check for new links, Branded3
SEO
- How Bing Deeplinks & Google Sitelinks Differ, Go Fish Digital
- Content-First SEO, Portent
- DYK: Low-Quality Content On Part of A Web Site Can Affect Rankings For The Same Website On More Important Keyword Rankings, Hobo
- Google Mocks Statement That SEOs Don’t Need To Set Up 301 Redirects, Search Engine Roundtable
- New Google Search Console Data To Come To API In Future, Search Engine Roundtable
- Spammy Structured Data Markup Still An Issue Says Google, Search Engine Roundtable
- Technically 404s Do Use Up Google Crawl Budget, Search Engine Roundtable
- The Beginner’s Guide to Structured Data for SEO: How to Implement Structured Data, Moz
- Why Brands Don’t Always Earn Featured Snippets for Their Name in Google, The SEM Post
SEM / Paid Search
- 5 Ideas to Take Your PPC Audience Strategy to the Next Level, Search Engine Journal
- Leverage Google Shopping for a Blowout Holiday Season, PPC Hero
Search Marketing
- Long Tail Keywords, Simple Steps To Drive Notable Revenue, ignitevisibility.com
- SEO This Week Episode 50 • Pillar Pages and Conversion Tips, digitaleer.com
We're listening.
Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.