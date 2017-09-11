Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Report: Google to appeal $2.7 billion EU fine

Sep 11, 2017 by Greg Sterling Google still required to make changes to search results during appeal process.

Google shuts down Fetch As Google for mobile apps

Sep 11, 2017 by Barry Schwartz Google begins removing app indexing features from within Google Search Console.

Announcing the shortlist of 2017 Search Engine Land Awards nominees

Sep 11, 2017 by Search Engine Land For the third consecutive year, the selection process in the Search Engine Land Awards became even more difficult, as the field of competition grew to nearly 300 worthy submissions from leading digital agencies, in-house marketing teams and individuals around the world. Michelle Robbins, the newly appointed SVP of content and editor-in-chief of Search Engine Land, […]

Maximizing the potential and value of your SEO team

Sep 11, 2017 by Bobby Lyons Wondering how best to invest in your SEO talent? Columnist Bobby Lyons shares his management philosophy based on his experience as an in-house SEO director at a major brand.