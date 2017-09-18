Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: Google EU offer, SEO mistakes & YouTube ads
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Google proposes a new version of ‘rival links’ to remedy shopping search antitrust violation
Sep 18, 2017 by Greg Sterling
Submission appears similar to its earlier, unsuccessful settlement proposal.
- Keys to Driving Webinar Registration and Attendance
Sep 18, 2017 by Digital Marketing Depot
Are you getting enough people to register and attend your webinars? A webinar is one of the best tools marketers have to generate leads and drive pipeline. As webinars become a bigger part of our demand generation strategy, it is more important than ever to master the science of building your webinar audience. Join ON24 VP […]
- The YouTube Ads perk you didn’t know existed
Sep 18, 2017 by Todd Saunders
Have you heard of YouTube Director Onsite? Columnist Todd Saunders walks you through this relatively new service offering from Google, which provides a low-cost way for businesses to get started with video advertising.
- 5 easy-to-miss SEO mistakes blogs make
Sep 18, 2017 by Kristopher Jones
Is your content great, but not ranking? Columnist Kristopher Jones shares some of the more common SEO errors bloggers and content marketers make.
- Samuel Johnson Google doodle honors author behind ‘The Dictionary of the English Language’
Sep 18, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues
Johnson spent nine years compiling his dictionary before it was published in 1755.
