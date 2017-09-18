Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Google proposes a new version of ‘rival links’ to remedy shopping search antitrust violation

Sep 18, 2017 by Greg Sterling Submission appears similar to its earlier, unsuccessful settlement proposal.

Keys to Driving Webinar Registration and Attendance

Sep 18, 2017 by Digital Marketing Depot Are you getting enough people to register and attend your webinars? A webinar is one of the best tools marketers have to generate leads and drive pipeline. As webinars become a bigger part of our demand generation strategy, it is more important than ever to master the science of building your webinar audience. Join ON24 VP […]

The YouTube Ads perk you didn’t know existed

Sep 18, 2017 by Todd Saunders Have you heard of YouTube Director Onsite? Columnist Todd Saunders walks you through this relatively new service offering from Google, which provides a low-cost way for businesses to get started with video advertising.

5 easy-to-miss SEO mistakes blogs make

Sep 18, 2017 by Kristopher Jones Is your content great, but not ranking? Columnist Kristopher Jones shares some of the more common SEO errors bloggers and content marketers make.