SearchCap: Google expanded text ads, PPC tips & indexed URLs
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Commercial success: 3 last-minute PPC tips to pump up the effectiveness of Super Bowl LI TV ad buys
Jan 27, 2017 by Purna Virji
Columnist Purna Virji shares her tips for advertisers in capitalizing on game-day search volume.
- How to check which URLs have been indexed without upsetting Google: A follow-up
Jan 27, 2017 by Paul Shapiro
How can we determine which of our site pages aren’t indexed without running afoul of Google’s guidelines? Columnist Paul Shapiro shares his methods.
- Tick-tock: Expert findings, testing tips & resources for Expanded Text Ads success after Jan. 31
Jan 27, 2017 by Ginny Marvin
If you’ve been holding off or haven’t found the promise of higher CTRs with ETAs yet, you’re not alone. Don’t get discouraged.
- Search in Pics: Warrior helmet, Google auto rickshaw & colorful lockers
Jan 27, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more. Google warrior helmet: Source: Instagram Google lockers: Source: Instagram New Google Philippines Office: Source: Twitter Google […]
- [Reminder] Live webcast: How to create a single source of data truth for marketing
Jan 27, 2017 by Digital Marketing Depot
According to McKinsey and Forrester, an integrated marketing analytics approach can free up 15 to 20 percent of marketing spend while driving higher campaign conversions. But with four out of five marketing organizations struggling to merge their data points, it’s clear that marketers still have many questions about how to get there. Join Cardinal Path’s […]
