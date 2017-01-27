Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Commercial success: 3 last-minute PPC tips to pump up the effectiveness of Super Bowl LI TV ad buys

Jan 27, 2017 by Purna Virji Columnist Purna Virji shares her tips for advertisers in capitalizing on game-day search volume.

How to check which URLs have been indexed without upsetting Google: A follow-up

Jan 27, 2017 by Paul Shapiro How can we determine which of our site pages aren’t indexed without running afoul of Google’s guidelines? Columnist Paul Shapiro shares his methods.

Tick-tock: Expert findings, testing tips & resources for Expanded Text Ads success after Jan. 31

Jan 27, 2017 by Ginny Marvin If you’ve been holding off or haven’t found the promise of higher CTRs with ETAs yet, you’re not alone. Don’t get discouraged.

Search in Pics: Warrior helmet, Google auto rickshaw & colorful lockers

Jan 27, 2017 by Barry Schwartz In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more. Google warrior helmet: Source: Instagram Google lockers: Source: Instagram New Google Philippines Office: Source: Twitter Google […]