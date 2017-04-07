Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: Google fact checks, Ask.com privacy bug & SEO winning
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Google expands fact-checking effort to all searches worldwide
Apr 7, 2017 by Danny Sullivan
Is an online claim true or not? Google hopes special callouts for fact-checking articles will help searchers get the right answers or better make their own decisions.
- Ask.com exposing real-time user queries to the public
Apr 7, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
Ask.com left its server status Apache page open to the public, exposing private search data to the world.
- E-commerce companies can improve revenue by following these 5 tips
Apr 7, 2017 by Trond Lyngbø
Looking to take your e-commerce business to the next level? Columnist Trond Lyngbø has some SEO and content marketing advice for web shops.
- 5 quick SEO wins for new clients
Apr 7, 2017 by Christian Sculthorp
Columnist Christian Sculthorp surveyed industry experts to find out where they look for easy wins when taking on a new SEO campaign. Here is some of their advice.
- Search in Pics: Google antlers, cloud car & nap hexagons
Apr 7, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more. Google antler wall decor: Source: Instagram Google nap hexagon: Source: Twitter Dylan Schneider performs at Google […]
- National Brands & Local Search: Use Insights to Drive Actions
Apr 6, 2017 by Digital Marketing Depot
National brands with hundreds – if not thousands – of locations face a daunting challenge. With nearly one third of all mobile searches now related to location, the competition for visibility at the local level has heated up. Once a brand has submitted its data to data aggregators, then what? How can brands leverage performance […]
