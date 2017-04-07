Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Google expands fact-checking effort to all searches worldwide

Apr 7, 2017 by Danny Sullivan Is an online claim true or not? Google hopes special callouts for fact-checking articles will help searchers get the right answers or better make their own decisions.

Ask.com exposing real-time user queries to the public

Apr 7, 2017 by Barry Schwartz Ask.com left its server status Apache page open to the public, exposing private search data to the world.

E-commerce companies can improve revenue by following these 5 tips

Apr 7, 2017 by Trond Lyngbø Looking to take your e-commerce business to the next level? Columnist Trond Lyngbø has some SEO and content marketing advice for web shops.

5 quick SEO wins for new clients

Apr 7, 2017 by Christian Sculthorp Columnist Christian Sculthorp surveyed industry experts to find out where they look for easy wins when taking on a new SEO campaign. Here is some of their advice.

Search in Pics: Google antlers, cloud car & nap hexagons

Apr 7, 2017 by Barry Schwartz In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more. Google antler wall decor: Source: Instagram Google nap hexagon: Source: Twitter Dylan Schneider performs at Google […]