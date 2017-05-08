Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Google’s rocky road: Fake news, extremist videos & bad search results [Podcast]

May 8, 2017 by Matt McGee In this week’s podcast, we discuss Google’s efforts to combat hyperpartisan and extremist content, fake news and misinformation on YouTube and in its search results.

Register for SMX Advanced this week: reserve your spot & save $400

May 8, 2017 by Search Engine Land It’s happened 10 years in a row. SMX Advanced sells out weeks before the conference begins. Then we hear from people who planned to attend, and are disappointed there are no spots left. Act now and avoid the heartbreak! Register this week and you’ll save $400 off on-site rates. The most sophisticated SEO & SEM […]

Capturing ‘made in the USA’ searches: Strategies for building awareness and sales

May 8, 2017 by Dianna Huff Columnist Dianna Huff continues her three-part series on US-made product marketing with recommendations for public relations, link building, content marketing and social media engagement.

3 tactics we’re using for Answer Boxes

May 8, 2017 by Brian Patterson The featured snippet (answer box) that sometimes appears at the top of the SERPs is a coveted spot for marketers, but how can you get your content there? Columnist Brian Patterson has some tips.

Call for entries: The 2017 Search Engine Land Awards

May 8, 2017 by Search Engine Land The 3rd annual competition for the highest honors in search marketing is now open for entries! Entry period closes July 31, 2017. Get started gathering your client data and preparing your materials for submission today.

AI at the core. Humans at the helm.

May 8, 2017 by Sponsored Content: Amplero Any marketer will tell you that applying AI to Marketing is a hot trend right now and has the potential to disrupt the industry. Just last week, Oracle announced that it is delivering artificial intelligence across its customer experience cloud. Oracle’s announcement follows a long line of press releases from major marketing clouds such as […]