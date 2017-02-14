Get the best search news, tips and resources, delivered each day.
SearchCap: Google featured snippets and ask box, link building & more
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Google featured snippets now often followed by the ‘people also ask’ box
Feb 14, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
The “People also ask” gets more frequent and prominent placement in Google.
- Want to speak at SMX Advanced? Here’s how
Feb 14, 2017 by Chris Sherman
The agenda for our upcoming SMX Advanced 2017 show is live, and we’ve opened up our “speaking pitch” form for select sessions for the show, June 13–14, 2017, at the Bell Harbor International Conference Center in Seattle. To increase your odds of being selected, be sure to read the agenda. Understand what the sessions are […]
- Seasonal and holiday link building
Feb 14, 2017 by Andrew Dennis
It’s not too early to start thinking about Valentine’s Day 2018! Columnist Andrew Dennis explains how to structure a link-building campaign for success during crucial seasonal periods and provides an outline for preparing 12 months in advance.
- How to use psychological principles to improve ad copy
Feb 14, 2017 by Jason Puckett
Columnist Jason Puckett explains how you can apply knowledge about human behavior to improve ad copy and increase click-through rate.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- New for 2017 — Enterprise SEO Platforms: A Marketer’s Guide
- Facebook turns sound on by default in videos, debuts TV apps
- 7 tips for small manufacturers thinking about using AdWords
- Why machine learning is critical to multi-touch attribution
- ‘Things to do near me’ SEO
- Mobile makes up 21 pct. of online spending in Q4, as digital commerce reaches $109 billion
- Publishers Clearing House attributes 26 percent revenue lift to header bidding
- 4 ways to grow your return on personalization
- Ready for GDPR? This white paper points you in the right direction
- How ads on Google for its own products can impact the prices other advertisers pay
- 2017 Hashtag Bowl winners: Congrats To Twitter, Anheuser-Busch & Eggo
- Brands’ Snapchat viewerships have increased despite Instagram’s rise, per Snaplytics
Search News From Around The Web:
Industry
- Ammon Johns, SEO Legend & Fixture, GoFundMe, Search Engine Roundtable
Local & Maps
- Street View comes to Ghana and Senegal, Google Earth Blog
Link Building
Searching
- Bing Adds Image Search Filters for Suggested & Disambiguation Queries, The SEM Post
- DuckDuckGo Has Plans to Be More Than Just a Search Engine, Search Engine Journal
- The Evolution Of Voice Search, PPC Hero
SEO
- 5 SEO Wins to Boost Your Website’s Traffic, Search Engine People
- 7 SEO Rules Every Marketer Should Know, SEM Rush
- Google Search Console Updates Crawl Status/Errors Report For Mobile Apps, Search Engine Roundtable
- Google’s Gary Illyes Did You Know Tweets Share Known SEO Knowledge, Search Engine Roundtable
- How a Website Redesign Increased Organic Traffic [CASE STUDY], Search Engine Journal
- Is Google poised to shake up recruitment SEO?, impression.co.uk
- Ranking Factors, sistrix.com
- SEO: The Best Aren’t Always Transparent, ahrefs.com
- Subfolders, Subdomains, Microsites and SEO: Everything you need to know, Stone Temple
- The 2017 Local SEO Forecast: 10 Predictions According to Mozzers, Moz
- The Myth of the Google Update, SEO Theory
SEM / Paid Search
- Flowers, Greeting Cards, Food & Gifts This Valentine’s Day in Paid Search Advertising, AdGooroo
- Yoast SEO 4.3: It’s time for Spanish, Yoast
